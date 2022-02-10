Foreman sentenced for selling drugs from prison, was convicted by federal jury in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- A former Oklahoma state prison inmate was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison Wednesday for running a drug trafficking operation from his prison cell, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

A federal jury convicted Jeremy Dewight Foreman on Sept. 10 of conspiracy to distribute phencyclidine (PCP) and one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine after a three-day jury trial.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Foreman, 39, was an inmate at the Mack Alford Correctional Center in Atoka, Okla., in late 2020 and early 2021. In October 2020, from his prison cell, Foreman orchestrated the sale of 2 ounces of PCP to a confidential source working with the Drug Enforcement Administration at a residence in Springdale, according to the release.

Foreman arranged the PCP sale using a contraband cellphone, giving directions to both a third party that handled the delivery of the PCP as well as the confidential source. Foreman then directed the confidential source to pay for the PCP using Cash App, a mobile payment service, according to the release.

In January 2021, Foreman orchestrated the delivery of over a kilogram of methamphetamine from his Oklahoma prison cell to Fayetteville. Foreman used a runner, Sergio Rodriguez, who was also convicted and sentenced to prison for five years for his role, to deliver 360 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential source working with the DEA in the parking lot of a Fayetteville business. After the delivery to the confidential source, Rodriguez was stopped in a traffic stop and found to have an additional 751 grams of methamphetamine bound for an address in Fayetteville, according to the release.

The DEA investigated the case with the assistance of the Fayetteville Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Aaron Jennen and Hunter Bridges prosecuted the case.