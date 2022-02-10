Former Hogs Balentine, Kleine remember beating No. 1 Tar Heels





FAYETTEVILLE -- Charles Balentine and Joe Kleine understand how the University of Arkansas basketball players feel after the Razorbacks knocked off No. 1-ranked Auburn 80-76 in overtime.

Until Arkansas beat the Tigers on Tuesday night at Walton Arena, the 1983-84 Razorbacks, of which Balentine and Kleine were teammates, had been the only UA squad to beat a No. 1 team.

Balentine hit the game-winning baseline jump shot with four seconds left, and Kleine had 20 points and 10 rebounds when Arkansas beat No. 1 North Carolina and stars Michael Jordan and Sam Perkins 65-64 on Feb. 12, 1984, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

"I'm really thrilled for our players," said Balentine, who lives in Springdale and is the head of retail operations for Coulson Oil. "I say to them, 'Welcome to the club.' The history club I call it.

"Winning this game is going to be something our players will never forget as they continue on in their lives and their careers. It's just such a special moment.

"And the fans will never forget it. To this day, I have fans tell me where they were and what they were doing when we beat North Carolina.

"This game is always going to be etched in people's memories, too."

Kleine attended Tuesday night's game with his wife, Dana, and their grandchildren, Danny and JoJo, who are 6 and 3 years old.

"I thought it was a terrific game," said Kleine, whose son, Will, is a team manager for the Razorbacks. "It ranks up there with all the top games in Arkansas history. Especially any home game."

Kleine laughed when asked if he and Dana joined the fans who rushed the court.

"That's for young people," Kleine said. "But our grandson looked at me and said, 'Let's go!' I was like, 'No, let's go get a Sprite.' "

Kleine said he had no problem with fans who did rush the court.

"I loved it," Kleine said. "I know some people are like, 'We shouldn't storm the court for Auburn. Act like you've been there,' and all that.

"Hey, I want rabid fans. You want that atmosphere, you want these wins to be special. You should storm the court.

"Think of what we've been through. I think they should go over there tonight and storm the damn thing again."

Balentine wasn't able to attend the game because of a business meeting, but he gave his tickets to his nephews, Jake and Marshall.

"They had never been to an Arkansas game," Balentine. "They called me and were on Cloud Nine."

Balentine said he ended the meeting in time for he and his co-workers to watch the game at a restaurant.

"I'm just so proud of the Razorback family," Balentine said. "Just like when we beat North Carolina, beating Auburn was a great moment for our university, great moment for the team, great moment for the state. We made a statement once again.

"Watching the game, everything that happened when we beat North Carolina came rushing back to me."

Kleine, a 15-year NBA veteran who lives in Little Rock and is an SEC Network analyst, said being among the Walton Arena record crowd of 20,327 brought back memories of playing for the Razorbacks in Barnhill Arena.

"When the team ran off the court before the game to go back to the locker room, I could feel the intensity and the excitement from the students and the crowd," Kleine said. "It was the way I felt playing in Barnhill.

"I realized how lucky I was to have actually experienced something like that.

"I hadn't felt that way in a long time. To feel that adrenaline rush again, even though I wasn't any part of the game, it was pretty neat."

Kleine said until earlier this week, he hadn't realized the 1983-84 Razorbacks were the only Arkansas team to beat an opponent ranked No. 1.

"I was surprised there had only been one team here to do it," Kleine said. "Now I'm really happy there's another one."

Hogs vs. No. 1s

Arkansas’ victory over Auburn was its second victory over a top-ranked team in 13 attempts:

DATE OUTCOME SITE

Nov. 30, 1973 UCLA 101, Arkansas 79 Los Angeles

March 25, 1978 Kentucky 64, Arkansas 59 St. Louis#

March 17, 1979 Indiana State 73, Arkansas 71 Cincinnati%

March 3, 1983 Houston 74, Arkansas 66 Fayetteville

Feb. 12, 1984 Arkansas 65, North Carolina 64 Pine Bluff

Feb. 10, 1991 UNLV 112, Arkansas 105 Fayetteville

April 3, 1995 UCLA 89, Arkansas 78 Seattle&

March 9, 1996 Kentucky 95, Arkansas 75 New Orleans$

March 21, 1996 UMass 79, Arkansas 63 Atlanta!

March 23, 2008 North Carolina 108, Arkansas 77 Raleigh, N.C.@

Feb. 28, 2015 Kentucky 84, Arkansas 67 Lexington, Ky.

March 21, 2015 Kentucky 78, Arkansas 63 Nashville, Tenn.^

Feb. 8, 2022 Arkansas 80, Auburn 76, OT Fayetteville

#1978 Final Four semifinals

%1979 NCAA Midwest Regional final

&1995 NCAA Tournament championship game

$1996 SEC Tournament final

!1996 NCAA East Regional semifinals

@ NCAA East Regional 2nd round

^2015 SEC Tournament final

RESEARCH Bob Holt









Joe Kleine (center) is shown with Dana Kleine, CArla Thomas and Canaan Sandy. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)





