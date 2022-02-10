Fort Smith directors review proposed ward redistricting map

FORT SMITH -- City directors got a look in a study session Tuesday at a proposed map to redraw the city's wards after the 2020 census.

Redistricting is required every 10 years following new census data.

Fort Smith is divided into four wards. The current map shows Ward 1 in the center of the city with roughly 20,210 people, represented by Director Jarred Rego. Ward 2 is in the northernmost part of the city with a population of 21,734 and is represented by Director André Good. Ward 3 is in the southwest portion of the city with 22,878 people and is represented by Director Lavon Morton. Ward 4 is the eastern part of the city with a population of 24,320 and is represented by Director George Catsavis.

The proposed ward map moves northern portions of Ward 1 to Ward 2 and northern portions of Ward 3 and Ward 4 to Ward 1. The adjusted populations represent a 1.1% increase to 22,533 people for Ward 1, a 0.3% decrease to 22,224 for Ward 2, a 0.15% increase to 22,320 for Ward 3 and a 1% decrease to 22,065 for Ward 4.

City Administrator Carl Geffken explained to the directors in a memorandum that the districts must be adjusted to bring the population of each ward as close as possible to the new average of 22,286. The city's total population is 89,142.

The adjusted population between the most populous and least populous wards must be within 15%, Geffken said.

The goal of redistricting is to ensure compliance with the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the Equal Protection Clause, allowing residents equal representation by directors.

The directors agreed to place the proposed redistricting map on the March 1 agenda for final approval.