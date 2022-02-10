Fort Smith Regional Airport approves development lease for "lifestyle hotel"

FORT SMITH -- A new hotel designed for an urban lifestyle is planned for the Fort Smith Regional Airport.

The Fort Smith Regional Airport Commission unanimously approved a commercial development lease Wednesday allowing the hotel to be built on airport property.

Airport Director Michael Griffin said the hotel will be developed near the Home2 Suites by Hilton Fort Smith and Homewood Suites by Hilton Fort Smith on Phoenix Avenue.

Jaimin Patel, managing director of Prevail Fort Smith, said they're working on a portfolio for the Marriott hotel. He said they also worked with the Holiday Inn Express and Comfort Inn and Suites in Van Buren.

Patel said the hotel will have about 100 rooms and is expected to open by the end of 2024. It will be a lifestyle design instead of a more traditional hotel design, he said.

"A lifestyle hotel is tailored for the millennial lifestyle. A more urban lifestyle," Patel said. "So that's what this hotel is going to be. It will be a more urban design, it will be a greener concept, and it will be more tailored to the customers."

Griffin said the commission was called to a special meeting to allow Patel to meet Marriott deadlines ahead of the next regular meeting on Feb. 22. He said it's a 50-year ground lease similar to what the airport has with the current hotels.

"We look forward to this being another quality development at our front door. I have said many times, as a small airport to have name brand, recognizable hotels at our front door is a very, very good thing," Griffin said.