Get to know: Arkansas TE commitment Luke Hasz

When ESPN 4-star junior tight end Luke Hasz committed to Arkansas on Jan. 22, he help give the Hogs what is believed to be the best group of tight ends ever assembled.
Hasz, 6-4, 221 pounds, of Bixby, Okla., pledged to the Razorbacks over Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Florida State, Southern Cal, Kansas, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and others.
His sister, Jenna and his aunt, Jennifer Rouse are UA graduates.
Hasz along with other commitments Shamar Easter of Ashdown and Jaden Hamm of Eudora, Kan. are 4-star recruits.
National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network has been covering the national scene since 1978 and can’t recall a school ever having three 4-star tight ends in a class.
Nickname: N/A
Favorite thing about playing tight end: Your always helping out the offense wether it’s run or pass
Coach Dowell Loggain is: Fun to be around and very smart
Funniest football moment: Puked in my helmet before my first state championship
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Alone on Netflix
I'm happiest when I: get to play the sport I love
My mom is always on me to do: Clean my car
Favorite NFL player: George Kittle
Favorite music: NBA young boy
Must watch TV: Too hot to handle series
Do you love or hate rollercoasters? Love
How would you spend a million dollars: a beach house
What super power would you choose if given the option: teleportation
My two pet peeves are: Having a clean room and always eating a good meal
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Sam Pittman
My hidden talent is: I can surf
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Canes the sauce is amazing
I will never ever eat: chips
Favorite junk food: N/a
My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Skittles
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Alligator
My dream date is: Jessica Alba
I’m terrified of: Snakes
Hobbies: Lake sports, Track, Football, Hunting
The one thing I could not live without is: My mom
Role model and why: My grandpa he’s always happy and helpful
Three words to describe me: Hardworking, Social, and Consistent
People would be surprised that I: Love to be at the lake