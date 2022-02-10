Get to know: Arkansas TE commitment Luke Hasz

When ESPN 4-star junior tight end Luke Hasz committed to Arkansas on Jan. 22, he help give the Hogs what is believed to be the best group of tight ends ever assembled.

Hasz, 6-4, 221 pounds, of Bixby, Okla., pledged to the Razorbacks over Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Florida State, Southern Cal, Kansas, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and others.

His sister, Jenna and his aunt, Jennifer Rouse are UA graduates.

Hasz along with other commitments Shamar Easter of Ashdown and Jaden Hamm of Eudora, Kan. are 4-star recruits.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network has been covering the national scene since 1978 and can’t recall a school ever having three 4-star tight ends in a class.

Nickname: N/A

Favorite thing about playing tight end: Your always helping out the offense wether it’s run or pass

Coach Dowell Loggain is: Fun to be around and very smart

Funniest football moment: Puked in my helmet before my first state championship

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Alone on Netflix

I'm happiest when I: get to play the sport I love

My mom is always on me to do: Clean my car

Favorite NFL player: George Kittle

Favorite music: NBA young boy

Must watch TV: Too hot to handle series

Do you love or hate rollercoasters? Love

How would you spend a million dollars: a beach house

What super power would you choose if given the option: teleportation

My two pet peeves are: Having a clean room and always eating a good meal

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Sam Pittman

My hidden talent is: I can surf

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Canes the sauce is amazing

I will never ever eat: chips

Favorite junk food: N/a

My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Skittles

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Alligator

My dream date is: Jessica Alba

I’m terrified of: Snakes

Hobbies: Lake sports, Track, Football, Hunting

The one thing I could not live without is: My mom

Role model and why: My grandpa he’s always happy and helpful

Three words to describe me: Hardworking, Social, and Consistent

People would be surprised that I: Love to be at the lake



