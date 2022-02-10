Getting it straight

Arkansas Health Secretary Jose Romero was discussing covid-19 monoclonal antibodies treatment when he told legislators Monday, “We have used passive immunization for decades. Tetanus is an example. It’s a technique that has been used for a long time.” An article Tuesday about the meeting of health officials with the House and Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committees omitted the context for the quote.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Getting it straightToday at 3:15 a.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT