Getting it straight

Today at 3:15 a.m.

Arkansas Health Secretary Jose Romero was discussing covid-19 monoclonal antibodies treatment when he told legislators Monday, “We have used passive immunization for decades. Tetanus is an example. It’s a technique that has been used for a long time.” An article Tuesday about the meeting of health officials with the House and Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committees omitted the context for the quote.

