Jadon Shackelford was shot at about 10 p.m. near Meriwether Park in Little Rock on Jan. 8. An article Tuesday about a vigil and an article Sunday on homicides had an incorrect time of the shooting.

A mill represents the amount of tax paid on every $1,000 of the tax-assessed value of a piece of property. An article in Wednesday's edition gave an incorrect description of how a mill translates to the amount of tax paid on a piece of property.