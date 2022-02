Happy birthday (Feb. 10): Your solar year opens with a most helpful restlessness causing you to change things that are perfectly fine. Your instinct not to get too comfortable will prove prescient, as the rearrangement will animate your spirit and set off a series of improvements better than you could have dreamed. Savvy investments fund your fun.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll feel the call to do something domestic. You're presented a new professional opportunity. Think twice before you dismiss it. A new income stream might be just what you need.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It feels like what you're going through now will go on forever. Not true. Keep moving — that's the important thing. This too shall pass, and the reward will merit the expenditure.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It's sad you can't be with your loved ones, and yet there's an upside too. You will soon discover the joys of reconciliation. Distance and time between your visits will make the connection ever sweeter.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): No one can honestly say they want peace while still fighting. Lay down your arms. The other team is as tired of the battle as you are, and they will do the same.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): There is no need for you to be right all of the time, but if someone says you're wrong, you want proof. Also, you want to see the "right" way in action. Rigorous fact-checking will serve you well.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take bigger risks, go to bigger places; these are the rules of the game. So much of it is simply geography and being brave enough to stand in one place over another.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The love experts have spoken: Don't fall in love with someone who flirts with everyone. If you disregard this advice (or received it too late), then at least take comfort in the fact that whatever happens next, it's nothing personal.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): As most of the relationships in your life are involuntary (family, neighbors, co-workers), it makes sense for you to be very choosy about the ones that are voluntary (friends and more.) Exercise your right to be picky.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll discover the level of risk that suits you best. Your financial horizons open up. Don't settle for what's offered to you, as you're luckiest while being proactive.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If you were to summon all your powers of creativity to redesign yourself, who would the new you be? Don't let the ones who knew you before hold you back. They'll adjust.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A conflict is still dragging on. You may not be sure if you can pull off a certain task, but the fact that you want to try bodes well for your success.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Maybe there really is a time for everything, and yet you can count on the fact that it's seldom a convenient time or one that's under your control — another argument for doing instead of waiting.

BUILDING THE MYSTERY

Mysteries abound. How boring life would be without them — so when the mystery is outside of you, search for answers, but don’t be too quick about it. And when you’re the mystery, let it build as long as possible before the reveal, if there is ever to be one at all. This message has been brought to you by the lunar squares to Jupiter and Neptune.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I’m a musician — a singer/songwriter. The fact is that I’ve had no success to date. I thought that by now I’d have a record deal and be touring. But I’m a 27-year-old Virgo who’s made next to no money from performing my songs. I am so bitterly sad that if it weren’t for a few amazing moments that I’ve experienced as a performer, I would give it up completely. My question is, will I ever make it big? And what should I do next?”

A: First of all, there is no need to be bitterly sad. You do what you love to do, and you need to stop expecting yourself to be anywhere other than where you are with it. When you are doing music for the right reasons — because it brings you joy — you are making it big. Forget about money. Keep your day job so that you can put time into developing as an artist and be free to do so in your own way. As an orderly Virgo, you need to set concrete goals that are completely within your control. For instance, make it a goal to write and record five songs, and when you’ve done it, celebrate huge — roll out your own red carpet if you must! Honor your talent and the rest of the world will follow suit.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Elizabeth Banks has so many blockbuster hits to her name that her schedule has often been filled with sequels to film franchises, see: “The Hunger Games,” “The Lego Movie,” and “Pitch Perfect.” Six air signs dominate Banks’ natal chart indicating a lofty IQ teamed with the attractive modesty of Venus in Capricorn. The release of the drama “Call Jane” near Banks’ solar return will be astrologically auspicious for the Aquarius star!