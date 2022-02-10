• Denise Cilley of Chesterville, Maine, whose cat, Ashes, disappeared during a 2015 birthday party, said she was shocked to get a voicemail informing her that the cat, thanks to an implanted microchip, had turned up more than six years later and 1,500 miles away in Florida.

• Pamela Moses, 44, a Memphis Black Lives Matter activist convicted of illegally registering to vote in 2019 after she lost her right to vote when she pleaded guilty to several felonies and was placed on probation for seven years in 2015, was sentenced to six years and a day in prison, prosecutors said.

• Hal Rogers, a Republican congressman from Kentucky who swore at Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio when she asked him to wear his mask on a train in the Capitol complex, apologized after all 56 members of the Congressional Black Caucus, which Beatty chairs, called Rogers' words unacceptable.

• Tili, a 35-year-old Indonesian bird catcher and trader who goes by a single name, used chickens and ducks as bait to catch a nearly 15-foot saltwater crocodile in Palu so he could remove a motorcycle tire that's been stuck around its neck for six years.

• Margrethe, 82, the queen of Denmark, and Spain's King Felipe VI, 54, both vaccinated against the coronavirus, are isolating after testing positive for covid-19, with the queen experiencing mild symptoms, their respective royal houses announced.

• Michael Politte, 37, a Missouri man who has maintained that he was wrongly convicted after being accused at age 14 of killing his mother in 1998, has been granted parole and is to be released from prison in April, his attorneys said.

• Victor Rivera, 61, the former chief of one of New York City's largest homeless shelter operators, will forfeit $1.2 million and is facing prison time after pleading guilty to pocketing hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from contractors.

• Strathis Panagiotopoulos, 58, a Greek television comedian, convicted of posting on the internet sex videos of his former partner without her consent, was given a suspended prison sentence and fined $11,500 for breaching privacy laws.

• Kelly Turner, a Colorado mother convicted of fatally abusing her 7-year-old daughter and lying about the girl's health to get handouts worth at least $100,000, was sentenced to 16 years in prison as part of a plea deal that threw out murder charges.