Internships available for Game, Fish

These internships, funded by sales of the AGFC's Conservation License Plates, let students gain hands-on training and experience needed to compete for a future career in conservation, according to an Arkansas Wildlife Weekly newsletter.

Nykki Allred, internship coordinator for the AGFC, said the internships not only give the student the chance for hands-on learning, they offer the opportunity to network with prospective employers they may be interested in working for in the future.

"If it's a paid internship, we also count it toward previous work requirements on positions at the AGFC, and other agencies do as well," Allred said. "Even if the intern doesn't end up working for the AGFC, those references from their mentors may be the edge they need to begin an outstanding career in conservation."

Internships are available across the state in conservation education, wildlife management, fisheries management, wildlife law enforcement, wildlife biology, veterinary science and environmental science.

"With the variety of opportunities and locations throughout the state we have available, students should be able to find one that matches their needs and helps them get that head start in their careers,"Allred said.

To qualify for an internship, an applicant:

Must have a declared degree in the conservation field. Must have 60 hours of college credits earned by the time the internship begins.

At the time of application, must be a college student, have graduated within the previous 12 months, or be currently enrolled in a post-graduate program.

Must have a 2.5 cumulative grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Selected interns will be responsible for coordinating with their college or university to obtain course credit for their work.

Applications should include a current resume, a one-page cover letter, a copy of college transcripts and a completed application form.

Visit https://jobs.agfc.com for more information on the internship program and a list of openings for 2022.