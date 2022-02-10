Leadership PB hosts 2022 class orientation

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce held its orientation for the 2022 Leadership Pine Bluff Class in January.

During the meeting at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, the group learned more about the program as well as the Chamber and the Economic Development Alliance for Jefferson County, according to the Chamber newsletter.

The class members were divided into groups and took part in a scavenger hunt around town, making stops at local "famous" historical sites. Each group was to create a presentation for the next session, and the most creative presentation will receive a prize, according to the newsletter.

To wrap up the day, the future leaders learned more about local nonprofit organizations, including Pine Bluff Downtown Development, ACCESS Inc., the Children's Advocacy Center and Neighbor to Neighbor.

"We look forward to our February session," a spokesman said.

Details: https://www.facebook.com/pinebluffchamber.