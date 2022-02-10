Working together

An endearing memory in my youth was an interview on Channel 7 between Ed Bethune and David Pryor. The two opponents showed civility and respect for one another. They stated there wasn't another person with which they would more enjoy having a cup of coffee and a conversation. They had disagreement on how to govern, but it was amicable.

Don't we yearn for this type of politics? I saw this when Andy Hawkins and Spencer Hawks ran for state Senate. I caught them sitting together at a UCA tailgate enjoying food and beverage. After I left them, I thought, "This is what we need." I liked both candidates. Whoever I voted for would represent my state well.

Should candidates run hard? Yes, but they should be able to run a race without sacrificing integrity. The win-at-all-costs mentality is a cancer. Sadly, our last former president was taught that winning was everything. Let us reward candidates who maintain their courtesy and civility even in the heat of competition.

I hope we can strive to act in the spirit of Grantland Rice's poem, taught to me while playing little league baseball. "For when the One Great Scorer comes to mark against your name, He writes--not that you won or lost but how you played the game."

KIRK NETHERTON

Conway

State traffic cameras

Re: Brian Wright's letter. He has the right idea for getting tough on bad drivers in construction zones by using cameras. The use of cameras in traffic enforcement is widely used; unfortunately, our legislature, several years ago, enacted a law banning the use of cameras in traffic enforcement.

We should be using cameras to get tough on bad drivers in construction zones, but we should also be using them more broadly in all traffic law enforcement. Cameras will slow speeders and also prevent drivers from failing to observe stops or make early starts at traffic lights.

Maybe in the next session, the General Assembly will repeal the law that bans the use of cameras in traffic enforcement and Arkansas will join the rest of the modern world.

BOB ANDERSON

Centerton

Make the most of it

When will it end? In my mid 70s, I am obsessing over how many good years I have left. I ended my working career when I was 72, putting myself in life's winter hiatus that will inevitably end at the end.

Until then, I'm trying to predict which parts of me will fail before I do. What concerns me most is the 3.3-pound soft tissue bundle that serves as the mother board for my sensitivities, skills, thoughts and dreams. If it fails, everything else about my reason for being is lost. What scares me is trying to make sense of my world, my role in it and the relationships that sustain me when my mind is blank, disconnected from my life's experiences and stranding me in an alien, empty place ... lost.

How would I feel surrounded by people I don't know, who act like they know me? It's time to get real. I've spent most of my life devoted to two dictums: If it feels good, do it. If it tastes good, eat it.

It all boils down to the quality, not quantity, of the days you live; most especially, the days I've got left. I plan to keep exercising, eating fruits and vegetables and staying hydrated. Water is the best medicine God and man ever devised. And I will laugh every chance I get.

HARRY HERGET

Little Rock

Plan a garden

A botanical garden would be the best use of the War Memorial Golf Course property. A garden would be enjoyed by residents and visitors alike. I would like the city to consider this idea. It could become a real plus for Little Rock.

LILLIAN FREEMAN

Sherwood

Blood donor draw

The executive director of the Arkansas Blood Institute recently expressed concern about the increasing difficulty ABI is experiencing with a growing shortage of blood donors.

The Wall Street Journal reported this month that over half of blood procurement centers in America have only a one- to two-day supply of blood on hand. Some hospitals are having to postpone elective surgeries because of the blood shortage.

Donating blood is easy, convenient, relatively painless, safe, and it saves lives. I suggest introducing a financial motive for blood donation. Award a $25 tax credit for each unit of blood donated. Legislators, please take note.

STEVE METZER

Sherwood

A return to origin

I suggest the Olympic Games be held permanently in their original home of Greece. This would remove a good amount of politics from the games. The International Olympic Committee seems to be more of a cash cow for its members than an organization that promotes human understanding by the mingling of different cultures. A permanent site could be maintained and updated, as needed, by member nations at less cost than the current model of countries bidding on the event, and this would return the Olympics to its original purpose.

STAN MCPIKE

Jonesboro