Lisa Parks launches second Senate bid

Attorney Lisa Parks of Tontitown is running for the state Senate District 31 seat, announcing her Democratic bid minutes after narrowly losing a special election for the state Senate.

"If it hadn't have been for a couple of days of snow, she would have won," Grant Tennille, director of the state Democratic Party, said Wednesday. Parks came within 34 votes of winning a special election to replace Sen. Lance Eads, R-Springdale, who resigned Oct. 28 to take a job at a lobbying firm. Early voting in the election dropped when a winter storm hit the area, election records show, despite the county's polling place remaining open.

Republican Colby Fulfer won that race.

Fulfer will fill the remainder of Eads' term, which ends in January. Parks will run for a regular term, which could be either two or four years.

The 2022 election is the first after legislative district lines were redrawn to equalize district populations after the 2020 U.S. census. All 35 state Senate seats are up for election in the first regular election after redistricting. The newly elected senators will then draw lots to determine which half of them get regular four-year terms or shorter, one-time, two-year terms. This ensures at least half the Senate will be up for election every election year.

Parks is the first Democrat to announce for the District 31 seat. Rep. Clint Penzo, R-Springdale, has also announced for the regular Senate term in District 31. Fulfer has not decided whether he will seek reelection, he said Tuesday.

Parks specializes in child welfare in her law practice and has worked more than 17 years as a public defender in both Benton and Washington counties.

Parks, 56, earned her law degree from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville after graduating with a business degree from the University of Arkansas at Monticello, her hometown. She also earned an associate degree at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia. She and her family have lived in Northwest Arkansas since 1994.

Parks ran unsuccessfully in 2014 against 4th District Circuit Judge Stacey Zimmerman, who oversees juvenile cases.

The state has 35 Senate districts. State senators serve four-year terms and receive a base salary of $44,357. They also receive per diem and reimbursement for expenses.