Little Rock man pleads guilty to distributing fentanyl, faces potential life sentence

The reputed head of a major fentanyl distribution ring in Little Rock could spend the rest of his life in federal prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

Clifton Louis Williams, 29, of Little Rock was indicted in 2019 on numerous counts of conspiracy, possession and distribution of fentanyl, including two counts of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Benecia Moore, the FBI began investigating Williams for drug trafficking in 2018, using a confidential informant on two occasions to purchase just under a gram of fentanyl on each occasion.

Then, Moore said, the FBI activated a wiretap on Williams' cell phone. It revealed Williams to be supplying a number of individuals -- many of whom she said were listed in the 23-person indictment -- with ounce and gram quantities of fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a powerful but cheap synthetic painkiller that is some 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and has been blamed for thousands of drug overdose deaths.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, as little as 2 milligrams of fentanyl can prove lethal in humans.

In September 2018, Moore said the Pulaski County sheriff's office received a 911 call from an address in west Little Rock about a man lying in a driveway not breathing. The man was identified in the plea agreement only as "E.H."

E.H. died after overdosing on fentanyl provided by Williams, according to authorities.

"Is what Ms. Moore said, as far as your participation is concerned as it is charged in Count 5 of the indictment, accurate?" asked U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker.

"Yes, ma'am," Williams answered.

"How do you plead to Count 5 of the indictment?" Baker asked.

"I plead guilty," Williams replied.

"Is that because you are, in fact, guilty?" Baker asked.

"Yes, ma'am," Williams said.

Following Williams' plea, Baker granted the dismissal of the remaining seven counts against him. Williams will be sentenced following completion of a presentencing report to be compiled by the U.S. Probation Office, which Baker said would take at least 90 days.