ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Museum shows off students' inspiration





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts this weekend:

EXHIBITS: Fitting together

Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Second St., Little Rock, opens "Dovetails/We Fit Together" on Friday in the museum's Trinity Gallery. The exhibit is a partnership with woodworking students in the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's Applied Design program. Students drew inspiration from the museum's historical objects, ranging from a boot jack and a fancy chair to a corner cupboard. The exhibit will be on display, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday, through May 22. Admission is free. Visit historicarkansas.org.

THEATER: 'Canine' musical

The cast of a 2019 performance of TheaterWorksUSA’s “Dog Man: The Musical” — (from left) L.R. Davidson, Crystal Shae’nae, Brian Owen, Forest VanDyke, Jamie LaVerdiere and Dan Rosales. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jeremy Daniel)

Two fifth-grade comic book creators (and best friends) decide to write a musical based on their favorite character, a crime-biting sensation who is part dog, part man, in "Dog Man: The Musical," a touring show from TheaterWorksUSA based on the bestselling book series from "Captain Underpants" creator Dav Pilkey. It's onstage at 6 p.m. today in Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Tickets are $10, $5 for children and students. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/Reynolds.

'Rotten' musical

Two brothers set out to write the world's first musical in this mashup of 16th-century Shakespeare and 21st-century Broadway "Something Rotten" (music and lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick, book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell), which the Arkansas Public Theatre is staging, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 17-19 and 24-26, 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 and 27 at the Victory Theatre, 116 S. Second St., Rogers. Tickets are $40-$55, $25 for students. Call (479) 631-8988 or visit arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Jonesboro 'Cinderella'

The Foundation of Arts stages the Broadway version of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" (music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics and original book by Oscar Hammerstein II, new book by Douglas Carter Beane), 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and Feb. 19, 6 p.m. Monday, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Forum Theater, 115 E Monroe Ave., Jonesboro. Presenting sponsor is First Community Bank. Tickets are $20 and $18, $18 and $16 for children, senior citizens, military and Arkansas State University students, faculty and staff; Monday's show is "pay what you can." Meet-and-greets with the cast follow both Saturday matinees; there is a $7 surcharge on those tickets. Call (870) 935-2726 or visit foajonesboro.org.

'Pay-What-You-Can'

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre is making the first Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday preview performances of its spring 2022 shows — "School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play" and "Into the Woods" — "Pay-What-You-Can" performances, sponsored by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

In a change from previous procedures, patrons pay whatever they wish for tickets in person at the theater box office, 601 Main St., 9-10:30 a.m. the Saturday preceding each opening — Feb. 26 for "School Girls," April 16 for "Into The Woods." There will be at least 150 tickets for each show, available across all three performances; limit is two per person, first-come, first-served. Call (501) 378-0405 or visit TheRep.org.

MUSIC: Broadway showcase

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Choirs (Concert Choir, Women's Choir, Chamber Singers and Night Shift) host a Broadway Showcase and Soiree, 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday in the Fine Arts Building, UALR, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock.

The program includes songs from "South Pacific," "Little Women," "Dreamgirls," "Company" and "The Wiz"; Lorissa Mason conducts; there will be food and beverages and a silent auction. All proceeds go to student recruitment and success and engagement projects, including planned travel in June to New York to perform at Carnegie Hall.

Silent auction items include catering from Grand Old Lady Catering House, lessons with a professional golf instructor, artwork, gift baskets and gift certificates to local restaurants. Tickets are $10, $5 for students. Email ldmason@ualr.edu or visit ualr.edu/music/home/degrees/ensembles/choirs.

ETC.: Art, wine & chocolate

Women With a Purpose and North Central Arkansas Artist's League are holding "Art Walk, Wine & Chocolate," a fundraiser, 2-5 p.m. Saturday at the Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce building, 365 Dave Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay. More than 75 pieces of art, including watercolors, acrylics, oils, mixed media, photography and handmade jewelry, will be on display for sale, with wine (for which donations are appreciated) and cheese; 20% of art purchases go to the league to provide community art demonstrations and professional art workshops. Women With a Purpose will sell homemade chocolate items, including candies, cookies, cupcakes and gourmet hot chocolate to celebrate Valentine's Day; participants pay a minimum $5 ticket for five items and can buy additional $1 tickets for each item. Proceeds support the nonprofit's Fairfield Bay community projects.



