Neighbors: UA focused on one SEC-win Auburn

Arkansas women vs. Auburn

WHEN 7 p.m. today

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Auburn 9-12, 1-9 SEC; Arkansas 14-8, 4-5

SERIES Auburn leads 23-19

TV None

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

INTERNET SEC Network plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

AUBURN

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Aicha Coulibaly, 6-0, So.18.57.8

G H. Scott-Grayson, 5-9, RS Jr.12.05.5

G Sania Wells, 5-7, Jr.9.62.7

G Annie Hughes, 5-9, Jr.6.63.0

F Jala Jordan, 6-2, Jr.6.24.0

COACH Johnnie Harris (9-12 in first season at Auburn)

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Samara Spencer, 5-7, Fr.11.43.3

G Sasha Goforth, 6-1, So.10.75.1

G Amber Ramirez, 5-9, Sr.14.74.3

G Rylee Langerman, 5-9, So.3.53.9

F Jersey Wolfenbarger, 6-5,Fr.7.53.7

COACH Mike Neighbors (92-58 in fifth season at Arkansas, 190-99 in ninth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

AuburnArkansas

64.6Points for76.5

63.0Points against63.9

2.6Rebound margin-2.7

-0.6Turnover margin5.3

39.5FG pct.41.5

27.13-pt pct.33.9

67.0FT pct.68.4

CHALK TALK The Razorbacks trail in the overall series but have won the last four in a row. … Arkansas needed a fourth-quarter rally to down the Tigers 74-69 on the road last season.

— Paul Boyd

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas women's basketball Coach Mike Neighbors isn't paying attention to Auburn's 1-9 SEC record.

He's seen the Tigers on film and acknowledged on Wednesday that the Tigers (9-12, 1-9) can can give the Razorbacks problems when they come to Walton Arena tonight to face Arkansas (14-8, 4-5). Tip-off time is scheduled for 7 p.m.

"Don't let the record fool ya," said Neighbors, whose team will look to snap a two-game skid. "They present us with lots of challenges."

Auburn's only league win came against nationally ranked Tennessee and snapped a 23-game conference losing streak. But the Tigers either led in the fourth quarter or were within one possession in the final minute in five of their first seven league games this season.

First-year Coach Johnnie Harris, a Pine Bluff native, has Auburn making it tough on opponents with intense defensive pressure. The Tigers force almost 18 turnovers a game and turn that into an average of 18 points.

Neighbors said the team is playing exceptionally hard for Harris, who was an assistant coach at Arkansas from 2004-07 and on staff with Neighbors some during that time period.

"The numbers speak for themselves, but when you watch'em on film it just jumps out at ya," Neighbors said.

The Razorbacks needed a fourth-quarter rally on the road last season to come away with a 74-69 win. Auburn led by as many as eight points in the fourth quarter, but Makayla Daniels keyed the Razorbacks' rally.

Neighbors said Daniels is making progress, but not expected to play tonight after suffering a knee injury in the second quarter of the Razorbacks' game at Tennessee then missed the game at Texas A&M a week ago. That snapped a streak of 81 consecutive starts for Daniels in her three-year career.

Taking care of the ball is a strength for Arkansas. The Razorbacks rank second in the country, averaging 10.7 turnovers per game. That will be crucial tonight and it was stressed in practice, Neighbors said.

"If you look at their numbers, field goal percentage defense is last in the SEC," Neighbors said. "But they take it from you so much those can kinda be off-setting. If you take care of it, you're gonna get a good shot."

"If you don't take care of it, you don't get any shot. In our drills, anytime we turn the ball over it's zero points for that possession. It doesn't matter what you did. If you made great cuts and took a great shot, sometimes we reward you for that. Not this week. You gotta finish against these guys."

Neighbors gave the team three days off during the off week. He said it was needed after the quick turnaround game at Texas A&M following the overtime game at Tennessee. Neighbors also cut practice short on Tuesday to allow the players to attend the Arkansas men's team's victory over top-ranked Auburn.

Freshman Samara Spencer played 40 minutes in the loss to the Aggies after logging 43 against Tennessee in Daniels' absence. Guard Amber Ramirez also played 40 minutes against Texas A&M and 44 in the overtime loss at Knoxville.

"Practice has been a little choppy admittedly just coming back off the break and then making sure they had a chance to experience that atmosphere that was [Tuesday]," Neighbors said. "We'll be ready. This group, it's February. It doesn't take them a long time to get prepared. Rest now is more important than anything we're doing."

Redshirt junior Erynn Barnum is working her way back to 100% after missing eight games because of a knee injury. She returned sooner than anticipated, Neighbors said. The 6-2 forward from Little Rock was averaging 12 points and 6 rebounds through the first nine games, but has averaged just 6 points and 3.4 rebounds in roughly 15 minutes of action in the last five games since her return.

"We're hopeful that by the SEC Tournament she'll be back to where she was at," Neighbors said. "I think, she's, in her mind trying to rush it a little bit. We just told her to slow down, let it come to ya. I do think the reps in practice have helped this week."

"We're gonna really need her this next series of games. Our last seven games are all games I feel like she can really have a great impact on."