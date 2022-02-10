Air Choice One adds service to Nashville

Air Choice One, a St. Louis-based airline that provides flights between Jonesboro and St. Louis, will add service to Nashville, Tenn., the airline has announced.

The commuter airline, which established service in Jonesboro in 2012, operates nine-seat single-engine Cessna Caravans out of Jonesboro Municipal Airport. Air Choice One began accepting reservations for the new service Jan. 10.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with Jonesboro and are excited to give them an additional hub option for travel for the future," Shane Storz, the airline's president and chief executive officer, said in a statement posted on the Air Choice One website. "Jonesboro has been very good to us, and we are excited to build upon the mutual success."

The U.S. Department of Transportation in December selected the airline to continue service to Jonesboro into 2026, Air Choice One said. The airline is part of the agency's Essential Air Service program, which uses subsidies to guarantee a minimum amount of commercial air service.

As of Feb. 1, Air Choice One had an annual contract subsidy rate of a little more than $2 million, according to the Transportation Department data.

-- Noel Oman

6 print magazines close, cost 200 jobs

Media mogul Barry Diller is shutting down the print editions of six magazines, resulting in job losses for about 200 employees.

Dotdash Meredith, part of Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp., is halting monthly print editions of EatingWell, Entertainment Weekly, Health, InStyle, Parents and People en Espanol, Neil Vogel, chief executive officer of the division, said Wednesday in a memo to the staff.

"It is not news to anyone that there has been a pronounced shift in readership and advertising from print to digital ... for a few important brands, print is no longer serving the brand's core purpose," Vogel said.

The layoffs amount to less than 5% of the total workforce at Dotdash Meredith. The decision was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.

IAC acquired Meredith Corp.'s magazines late last year in a deal valued at $2.7 billion.

-- Bloomberg News WPNS

Arkansas Index ends trading day with rise

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 778.49, up 9.64.

"Equities rose with the real estate and communication services sectors outperfoming as investors gain confidence that current expectations for inflation are adequately reflected into stock prices following recent weakness ahead of monthly CPI data due [this] morning," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.