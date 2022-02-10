Next school exec gets bearings

Gary Williams sat in on a White Hall School Board executive session for the first time since he was hired as the next superintendent.

Williams and his wife, Jeannie, attended Tuesday's regular meeting, less than three weeks after the board picked the current Crossett School District superintendent to succeed Doug Dorris on July 1.

"I'm just trying to get a good feel for what the direction of the board is, particularly with personnel issues," Williams said. "With me taking over as superintendent, I really want to have some input on those next steps with certain positions. To hear what their thoughts were, to give me the guidance, was good and needed for me."

One key open position is head football coach at White Hall High School, just weeks after Bobby Bolding led the Bulldogs to the 5A state championships. Bolding stepped down from coaching duties after December's final against Pulaski Academy, citing the workload of the dual coach-athletic director role. It is not clear if Bolding will remain as AD.

Dorris, a former coach, said earlier this week that the district has not yet interviewed for Bolding's successor, partly because of the wintry weather last week.

But the first challenge Williams faces in White Hall is building relationships with personnel.

"Mr. Dorris has been great to start educating me on that," Williams said. "Just to learn the district and the personalities and the direction we are going, it's going to be a learning process for me for the first several days into the first couple of months."

New bell schedule

The White Hall board trustees Tuesday approved an eight-period bell schedule for middle and high school starting in the fall that would give students who are struggling in certain courses added time with teachers to grasp the concepts being taught. Loss of learning because of the nearly 2-year pandemic has been a common concern among educators.

"We feel if we embed another period in our day, our teachers will be able to get with kids that are not learning the skills, not learning the concepts, " high school Principal Nathan Sullivan said.

The new schedule of eight 45-minute classes with two lunch periods would span from 8:30 a.m. to 3:35 p.m., compared with the present six 50-minute classes and an hourlong fourth period with three lunch periods.

The eight-period bell schedule is in place at Crossett, where Williams has helmed the schools the past seven years.

Contact tracing

Board members accepted Dorris' request to continue contact tracing for coronavirus and quarantines for anyone exhibiting symptoms of the disease, despite Gov. Asa Hutchinson's declaration earlier this month that those directives can be made into guidelines.

Personnel moves

High school defensive coordinator Blake Johnson has been named head football coach at Hamburg and will be released from his contract at White Hall after Friday. High school English teacher Deanna Ashcraft will retire at the end of the school year after 28 years of service.

Jasmine Smith has been named special education teacher at Taylor Elementary School, and Tamia Newman has resigned as special education aide at Taylor, effective immediately.