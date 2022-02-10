Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bentonville

• Ace Willhoite, 41, of 8621 Meadowlane Drive in Centerton was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Willhoite was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• John Ward, 33, of 2911 Falcon Drive in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with forgery. Ward was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Springdale

• James Culberson, 36, of 4102 Miller Drive in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Culberson was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Christopher Rogers, 20, of Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with rape. Rogers was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Michael Campbell, 29, of 10170 Daisy Lane in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Campbell was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.