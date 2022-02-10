NW airport panel floats new leader

HIGHFILL -- The Northwest Arkansas National Airport board has nominated a new leader after the former chairman stepped down to become the airport's in-house attorney.

Jim Krall, who represents Siloam Springs, was nominated Monday to lead the Airport Authority Board of Directors.

Krall, who has been serving as vice chairman, was tapped to advance to chairman after Brian Burke stepped down in mid-January to take a job as general counsel at the airport. Krall has been serving as interim chairman since Burke announced that he was leaving the board.

Siloam Springs appointed Krall in 2018. He is vice president of university advancement and assistant professor of organizational leadership at John Brown University.

The full board is expected to approve the nominations at its regular meeting later this month.

Northwest Arkansas National Airport officials announced Jan. 12 that Burke would be the new general counsel and director of compliance. Burke's last day as a board member was Dec. 15.

Burke had represented Bentonville on the board since 2018. Bentonville has not named a representative to replace Burke.