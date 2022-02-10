Obituaries

Sharon R. Carpenter, age 70 of Blytheville, Arkansas passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022. Sharon was born on February 4, 1951 to Paul J. Williams and Ida Mae (Scott) Williams Rogers in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Sharon attended Smackover High School in Smackover, AR.

Sharon worked at the Water Dept of Blytheville, Ouachita Nursing and Rehab in and owned the Phillip's 66 Gas station in Camden, AR. She loved spending time in Mountain View, "junking", spending time with her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandson.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 30 years, Royce Carpenter, son Robbie (Kelly) Langley of Camden, AR, son Jeremy (Cherie) Carpenter of Lowell, AR, daughter Jennifer (David) McMurry of Camden, AR, Grandchildren Alexx (Kristen) Langley of Camden, Zachary Langley of Camden, AR, Ethan McMurry of Strong, AR, Aidan McMurry, Sara Grace McMurry and Grayson McMurry of Camden, AR, Jackson Carpenter of Lowell, AR and one great grandson Carter Langley of Camden, AR, sister "BRENDA" Wilson of Smackover, AR, brother-in- law Kerry (Kim) Carpenter and sisters-in-law Debbie Williams of Mountain View, AR, Phyllis Glover (Mike) of Monticello, AR and Janie Carpenter of Hampton, AR. Along with a host of family and friends.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Paul J. and Leo Katherine Williams and Curtis and Ida Mae Rogers; brother, Paul R. Williams; father-in-law, Alfred Carpenter, brothers-in-law, Don Wilson and Dennis Carpenter and niece Katherine June Dollar. There are two Memorial Services scheduled. Please choose the one that is most convenient for you to attend.