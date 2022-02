Olympic TV schedule

Best bet

Alex Carpenter (25), Abby Roque (11) and the United States women's hockey team take on the Czech Republic in a quarterfinal game today. Coverage begins at 9:55 p.m. Central on USA Network, with coverage also on NBC beginning at 10:35 p.m. Central.

(AP/Petr David Josek)

NETWORK (TIMES)

NBC (12:05-1 A.M.)

ALPINE SKIING Men's combined, slalom run

USA (1:25 A.M.-1:45 P.M.)

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING Women's 10km; MEN'S ICE HOCKEY Finland vs. Slovakia, United States vs. China; FREESTYLE SKIING Mixed team aerials final; MEN'S CURLING United States vs. Sweden; SPEED SKATING Women's 5,000 meters

NBC (1-4 P.M.)

SNOWBOARD CROSS Men's final; CROSS COUNTRY SKIING Women's 10km; TEAM LUGE Relay

USA (3:45-9:55 P.M.)

SKELETON Women's first, second runs; MEN'S ICE HOCKEY United States vs. China; TEAM LUGE Relay

CNBC (4-12:30 A.M.)

WOMEN'S CURLING United States vs. Denmark; MEN'S CURLING United States vs. Great Britain; MEN'S ICE HOCKEY Denmark vs. Russian Olympic Committee

NBC (7-10 P.M.)

ALPINE SKIING Women's Super G; SNOWBOARDING Men's halfpipe final; FREESTYLE SKIING Mixed team aerials final

USA (9:55 P.M.-1 A.M.)

WOMEN'S ICE HOCKEY Quarterfinal: United States vs. Czech Republic

NBC (10:35-11:30 P.M.)

WOMEN'S ICE HOCKEY Quarterfinal: United States vs. Czech Republic; SKELETON Women's first, second runs

Friday's TV

USA (1 A.M.-10 P.M.)

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING Men's 15km; MEN'S ICE HOCKEY Czech Republic vs. Switzerland; SHORT TRACK Women's 1,000-meter final, men's 500-meter qualifying, men's relay semifinal; SKELETON Men's third, final runs; WOMEN'S ICE HOCKEY Quarterfinals: Canada vs. Sweden, Russian Olympic Committee vs. Switzerland; WOMEN'S CURLING United States vs. China; SPEED SKATING Men's 10,000-meters; BIATHLON Women's 7.5km sprint; SKI JUMPING Men's individual large hill qualifying

NBC (1-4 P.M.)

SPEED SKATING Men's 10,000-meters; CROSS COUNTRY SKIING Men's 15km

CNBC (4 P.M.-12:30 A.M.)

MEN'S CURLING Canada vs. Switzerland; WOMEN'S CURLING Sweden vs. Canada; WOMEN'S ICE HOCKEY Quarterfinal

NBC (7-10 P.M.)

SNOWBOARD Mixed team cross final; ALPINE SKIING Women's downhill training; SHORT TRACK Women's 1,000-meter final, men's relay semifinal, men's 500-meter qualifying; SKELETON Men's third, final runs; SKI JUMPING Men's individual large hill qualifying

USA (10 P.M.-12:30 A.M.)

MEN'S ICE HOCKEY United States vs. Canada

NBC (10:35-11:30 P..M.)

BIATHLON Women's 7.5km sprint

Saturday's TV

USA (12:30 A.M.-8 P.M.)

WOMEN'S CURLING Korea vs. Russian Olympic Committee; CROSS COUNTRY SKIING Women's 4x5km relay; BIATHLON Men's 10km sprint; FIGURE SKATING Rhythm dance; MEN'S ICE HOCKEY Switzerland vs. Denmark; MEN'S CURLING United States vs. Norway; SPEED SKATING Men's 500-meter qualifying, women's team pursuit qualifying; SKI JUMPING Men's individual large hill final; SKELETON Women's third, final runs

CNBC (7-9:30 A.M.)

MEN'S ICE HOCKEY Russian Olympic Committee vs. Czech Republic

NBC (1:30-5 P.M.)

SPEED SKATING Women's team pursuit qualifying; CROSS COUNTRY SKIING Women's 4x5km relay; BIATHLON Men's 10km sprint

CNBC (4 P.M.-12:30 A.M.)

WOMEN'S CURLING United States vs. Great Britain; MEN'S CURLING United States vs. Canada; MEN'S ICE HOCKEY Slovakia vs. Latvia

USA (8 P.M.-1 A.M.)

ALPINE SKIING Women's downhill training; FREESTYLE SKIING Women's slopestyle qualifying; MONOBOB Women's first, second runs; MEN'S CURLING Norway vs. Sweden

NBC (10:30 P.M.-1 A.M.)

ALPINE SKIING Men's giant slalom final run; SPEED SKATING Men's 500-meters; FREESTYLE SKIING Women's slopestyle qualifying; SKI JUMPING Men's individual large hill final