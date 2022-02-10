OTHERS SAY: You're grounded

Few places have brought out the worst in people during the covid-19 pandemic more than airplanes. In-flight confrontations have soared over the past two years and airlines are worried they will impact safety.

The threat of fines isn't working to deter unruly passengers. Perhaps keeping those who can't behave themselves grounded will.

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian is asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to support a no-fly list for those who disrupt flights with bad behavior.

Airlines already keep their own lists of travelers who are unwelcome on their flights because of inappropriate behavior. A universal list maintained by the federal government could prevent those ill-mannered passengers from jumping from one airline to another.

Airlines reported more than 6,000 incidents of violent or disruptive passengers in 2021. The FAA opened 1,100 investigations into unruly behavior last year, compared to just 146 in 2019.

As Bastian notes in his letter to the Justice Department, crew members who are preoccupied with unruly passengers may be unable to perform the in-flight duties that keep the airplane operating safely.

Unlike other environments, those inside an airline can't walk away from a confrontation. The no-fly list is a possible solution for those who disrupt a flight.

Before such a registry is adopted, however, serious attention must be paid to due process, and should apply only to dangerous or threatening behavior. Someone who walks on a plane a little cranky and insults a flight attendant is one thing. A passenger who physically assaults someone else is another. There must be due process protections.

Those whose names are placed on the list should be informed of their status and given a right to appeal.

Travel bans should also have an expiration date.

Flying is already a stressful experience for many people. And the memories of the 9/11 terrorist hijackings still impact the way passengers react to outbursts on an airplane.

The potential for tragedy is too great to tolerate violent or threatening behavior. Keep those who can't behave themselves on the ground.