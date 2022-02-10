PB joins push to curb drug crime, overdoses

Pine Bluff is one of 34 cities involved in the first phase of an initiative by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration -- called Operation Overdrive -- aimed at combating drug-related violent crime and overdose deaths.

The initiative was launched Feb. 1 and touts "a data-driven, intelligence-led approach to identify and dismantle criminal drug networks operating in areas with the highest rates of violence and overdoses," according to a news release from the DEA.

"Violence, often associated with drug-related activity, is also rising sharply nationwide: in 2020, homicides increased a record 30 percent, and 77 percent of the murders in the United States were committed with a firearm," the DEA reported. "In 2021, DEA and its law enforcement partners seized more than 8,700 firearms connected to investigations of drug trafficking organizations."

DEA says it partnered with federal, state and local law enforcement to map threats and initiated enforcement operations against the drug networks in the 34 locations, which span 21 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico in the first phase. It adds that a majority of the identified networks sell fentanyl or methamphetamine, and almost all of them are engaged in violent gun crimes.

Little Rock and Memphis are also among the cities the DEA identified.

"DEA's objective is clear," Administrator Anne Milgram said. "DEA will bring all it has to beat to make our communities safer and healthier, and to reverse the devastating trends of drug-related violence and overdoses plaguing our nation."

Interim Pine Bluff Police Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. said he was familiar with the initiative but didn't offer further details about it.

Franklin has mentioned the idea of a task force created with the White Hall, Redfield and Little Rock police departments, which serve municipalities along Interstate 530, aimed at reducing violent crime between Arkansas' capital city and southeast Arkansas' largest city. The idea is not related to Operation Overdrive, however.

"That was an idea going out of my mind because of the different types of crime we have here, but I want to talk with them first," Franklin said.

Pine Bluff recorded 30 homicides in 2021, counting an April incident that police reported as a domestic battery before the victim died.

KNOCK OR NO-KNOCK?

No-knock warrants have come under the national microscope in the weeks since police shot a Minneapolis man to death. Amir Locke, 22, was reportedly lying under a blanket on a couch with a handgun when police encountered him Jan. 10.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in the slaying that led to the fatal no-knock warrant executed against Locke, whose family has reportedly called for a ban on such authorizations. The city was the epicenter of unrest stemming from worldwide reckoning over systemic racism and police brutality following the May 25, 2020, arrest and death of George Floyd, which resulted in a murder conviction for police officer Derek Chauvin.

Franklin said Pine Bluff police have executed four no-knock warrants in the past month. Whether police knock or don't knock on a suspect's door during a warrant execution depends on the circumstances, he said.

"For instance, if we knocked on the door, then it would be a danger to the officers and the public," Franklin said. "We would make that assessment before we execute a search warrant. I leave it up to our supervisors, and to this point, they have been extremely good at assessing such situations. Some cases where we have executed search warrants, we knew the potential person who would cause potential harm to our officers or the general public had left, so naturally, if no one is there, we couldn't knock on the door.

"What our officers are doing, they're doing a very good job of assessing the situation to reduce the possibility of injuries to the public and our officers. That's foremost. We do not want any harm as a result of an action we took. An officer that has been extremely careful in identifying the places that they are going to search during the briefing, the people who participate in the search, are aware of what is to be searched, what structures to be searched, so we don't have any people arriving there that's not aware, so they can't go in there and kick down the wrong door or go into the wrong place that's not described within the search warrant."

LOW NUMBERS

Franklin has focused on raising morale within the Pine Bluff Police Department since he was hired on an interim basis in July, succeeding the retired Kelvin Sergeant.

Despite those efforts, the force's staffing has decreased in recent months. Franklin said about 91 officers are employed, which is 11 fewer than on June 14, when a Police Department public information officer was asked about staffing.

Under the 2022 budget recently approved by the City Council, the Police Department is slashing 15 positions out of a possible 137 to increase officers' base pay by 15%.

Franklin said better pay and benefits in other jobs in and out of law enforcement have attracted his officers in recent months.

"I don't hold that against any officers that are trying to better themselves so they are able to take care of themselves and their families," Franklin said. "We have improved on our pay. Hopefully, we can improve on our benefits to our officers."

Even with the shortfall, there are officers committed to staying with the Police Department and doing an excellent job, Franklin said.

"All I'm looking for out of our police officers and our civilians, as well, is that we do the best at what we've been paid to do," he added. "That's all I'm asking, and that's all I'm going to require. We're going to do the best until the best becomes better, and that's the focus we're going to have."

Franklin said about six police officers who were retired are coming back to the force to help with staffing, and several others are being interviewed. The former retirees are returning as a way to keep up their certification in law enforcement.

Franklin is also looking to bring on five to six part-time officers and five Hispanic officers to help address language barriers that may arise.

Those who are interested and meet qualifications can call Franklin at (870) 850-2414 or apply at the police headquarters at 200 E. Eighth Ave.

The Pine Bluff Police Department is "on the edge of 21st-century policing," Franklin said, based on six pillars: building trust and legitimacy, policy and oversight, technology and social media, community and crime reduction, training and education, and officer wellness and safety.

