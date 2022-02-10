Police ID Little Rock man found dead during wellness check

Little Rock police have released the name of a man found dead Wednesday when officers conducted a wellness check at his home.

A woman made a missing persons report Wednesday for her father, 55-year-old Paul Oliver of Little Rock, according to a department report released Thursday.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of West 2nd Street to check on Oliver and found him unresponsive on the living room floor of his residence, police said. Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead, the report states.

According to the report, his body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy, the report states.

Police said they believe Oliver’s death was a homicide. The investigation is ongoing.