Police: Jonesboro officer, suspect injured in gunfire exchange

A Jonesboro police officer who was shot in the leg late Wednesday returned fire, seriously injuring the person who shot him, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m., when the officer “stepped out” with a person on Spruce Street, according to a Facebook post by the Jonesboro Police Department. The person, whose name wasn’t immediately released, shot at the officer, striking him in the leg, the post states.

Police said the officer, whose name also wasn’t released, shot back, seriously injuring the gunman. The officer and initial shooter were taken to area hospitals, according to the post.

Arkansas State Police have been called to investigate the shooting, the post states.