Prep Roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

BOYS

Siloam Springs 57, Alma 25

Josh Stewart scored 24 points and the Panthers finished a season sweep of the Airedales in 5A-West Conference action.

Siloam Springs led 18-2 after the first quarter, but Alma cut it to 29-17 at halftime. The Panthers increased their lead to 52-19 going into the fourth quarter, which was played with a running clock via the sportsmanship rule.

Stewart hit four 3-pointers, while Nate Vachon hit four treys and finished with 16 points for the Panthers (15-5, 7-1). Siloam Springs hit 11 of 22 from behind the 3-point line.

Stewart George and Logan Taylor each scored six points for the Airedales (5-14, 2-7).

Huntsville 56, Gravette 53

Huntsville outscored Gravette 20-12 in the third quarter to take the lead, and Hayden Dotson took over in the fourth quarter as the Eagles earned a 4A-1 Conference win in Berry Gymnasium.

Huntsville (13-7, 5-4) used the third quarter to turn a 28-24 halftime deficit into a 44-41 lead. Dotson then scored 11 of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter to secure the Eagles' victory.

Mason Davidson and Kolton Reynolds added 13 each for Huntsville. Gunnar Woolard led Gravette with 16 points, while Brady Hunt added 12.

Dardanelle 46, Ozark 23

Dardanelle held Ozark scoreless for the entire second quarter and pulled away for a 4a-4 Conference victory on the Sand Lizards' home court.

Dardanelle took advantage of Ozark's scoring woes by going on a 17-0 run and turning a seven-point lead into a 28-4 halftime cushion.

Braden Turner led Dardanelle with 15 points, followed by Titus Spencer with 13. Eli Masingale had nine for Ozark.

Elkins 69, Lincoln 49

Elkins jumped to leads of 21-11 after one quarter and 39-22 at halftime en route to its win over Lincoln.

Elijah Graham scored 21 points for Elkins, which improved to 20-4 overall and 9-1 in conference play. Aiden Underdown followed closely with 20 points and Braedon Welch added 14.

Trey Reed scored 15 points to lead Lincoln (5-18, 2-8).

Bergman 75, West Fork 66

Bergman controlled the second and fourth quarters in order to defeat West Fork in a 3A-1 Conference game at Bergman.

The Panthers (29-6, 9-2) bounced back from a 17-15 deficit to take a 42-37 halftime lead, only to have West Fork come back and take a 57-56 lead after three quarters. Bergman responded by outscoring the Tigers 18-10 over the final 8 minutes.

Walker Patton had 28 points to lead Bergman, followed by Kaden Ponder with 14 points and Kaden Henson with 12. Camden Keymer almost had a double-double for the Panthers with nine points and 10 rebounds.

Eureka Springs 83, Haas Hall-Bentonville 26

Matthew Lester had 17 points to lead six Eureka Springs players in double figures as the Highlanders clinched the 2A-1 Conference regular-season title with a rout of Haas Hall-Bentonville.

Eureka Springs (26-3, 14-0) was in control from the outset, leading 33-8 after one quarter and 53-13 at halftime.

Shane Holloway added 13 points while four other players -- Kegley Ertel, Braden Gerth, Dylan Johnson and Teagan Farreister -- chipped in with 10 apiece.

Eureka Springs will close out the regular season with conference games Friday at Yellville-Summit and at home Saturday against Flippin.

The New School 69, Ozark Catholic 48

The Cougars jumped to a 36-18 halftime lead and cruised to the 1A-1 West Conference win.

Jackson Harris poured in a team-high 21 points for The New School (30-3, 12-1 1A-1 West). Quintus McNeal and Will Sturner added 16 each.

Lead Hill 52, Omaha 46

Cody Paul had 13 points to lead a trio of Lead Hill players in double figures as the Tigers held off Omaha for a 1A-1 East Conference win.

Lead Hill led 16-12 after one quarter and 24-20 at halftime, but Omaha pulled within 35-34 after three quarters before the Tigers put the game away.

Mason Cain added 12 points and Will Mancinelli 11 for Lead Hill. Kaden Lee had 14 points to pace Omaha, followed by Ezra Hayes with 12 and William Gray with 10.

Harrison 52, Shiloh Christian 40

Harrison outscored Shiloh Christian 19-7 in the fourth quarter and defeated the Saints during Monday's makeup 4A-1 Conference game in Goblin Arena.

Logan Plumlee hit a pair of 3-pointers during the final 8 minutes. His first snapped a 33-33 tie and put the Goblins ahead to stay, then he hit another one just before the buzzer sounded to provide the final margin.

Blake Shrum led Harrison with 14 points while Abe Glidewell added 11. Bodie Neal had 14 points to lead Shiloh Christian, followed by Kahil Mobley with 11.

Bergman 67, Greenland 41

Bergman erupted for an early 28-6 lead and cruised to a 3A-1 Conference victory during Monday's makeup game in Greenland.

Kaden Ponder had 23 points and 8 rebounds for the Panthers (28-6, 8-2), who enjoyed a 52-16 halftime cushion and led 61-27 after three quarters. Walker Patton added 13 for Bergman.

Charleston 49, Waldron 35

The Tigers avenged a two-point loss just two days prior with a win Monday on Senior Night.

Brandon Scott hit five 3-pointers in the first half, Bryton Ketter added two more and Logan Smart hit another for Charleston (11-8, 8-4 3A-4), which led start to finish.

The Tigers hit nine 3-pointers in all with Reece Merechka adding one in the third quarter.

Scott hit his fourth trey with 1:11 left in the first quarter for a 17-6 lead. Waldron (17-8, 9-3) ended the first quarter with consecutive buckets by Camdon Holcomb to narrow Charleston's lead to 17-10 and scored the first five points of the second quarter. Charleston ended the first half with a 11-0 run behind two threes by Ketter and another by Scott for a 28-15 lead at the half.

Charleston led 35-22 after three quarters.

Scott finished with 26 points. Merechka had nine points. Ketter followed with seven. Ransom Merechka had four points and a team-high nine rebounds.

Waldron, which beat Charleston, 50-48, on Saturday, was led by Holcomb's 10 points and Trenton Hunt's eight.

Lamar 54, Perryville 50

The Lamar Warriors will carry plenty of momentum into next week's district tournament.

Dylan Mize poured in 24 points Tuesday as Lamar held off Perryville for its sixth consecutive victory.

Bradlee Kemp added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Warriors (15-8, 11-2). The Warriors wrap up the regular conference slate Friday against Baptist Prep.

Cedarville 52, Paris 37

Lane Hightower and Dylan Cluck combined for 28 points Tuesday as Cedarville defeated the Paris Eagles in 3A-4 play.

Hightower led the Pirates (14-8, 9-4) with 15 points.

Jude Simmons led Paris (15-9, 7-6) with a game-high 17 points. With one regular season game to play, coach Frank Cluck said the Pirates could finish anywhere from first to third after everything shakes out Friday.

The Pirates travel to Cossatot River Friday.

Waldron 51, Booneville 28

Trenton Hunt scored 13 points and three other players added seven apiece Tuesday to help lead Waldron to a win over skidding Booneville in 3A-4 play. The Bearcats have lost seven straight.

In addition to Hunt, Jayden McConnell, Lidge Stinson and Camdon Holcomb finished with seven points apiece for the Bulldogs (18-7, 10-3).

Waldron plays Hackett Friday.

Colton Fisher led the Bearcats (11-13, 5-8) with 10 points.

GIRLS

Greenwood 52, Van Buren 19

The Lady Bulldogs scored the first 17 points of the game and rolled to the 5A-West win on Tuesday night.

Greenwood (17-4, 8-0) led 20-3 after a quarter, 33-12 at the half and 47-17 after three quarters to apply the Arkansas Activities Association Sportsmanship Rule.

Anna Trusty scored 10 of her team-high 18 points in the first five minutes, converting three steals into baskets.

Madi Cartwright added 13 points, and Abby Summitt 10 for Greenwood with a basket and a 3-pointer in the game-opening run.

Holly Ming scored eight points for Van Buren (6-13, 1-7).

Siloam Springs 52, Alma 23

Siloam Springs remained in the thick of the 5A-West Conference race with a mercy-rule victory over the Lady Airedales on Tuesday at Panther Activity Center.

The Lady Panthers led 10-2 after the first quarter and 30-9 at halftime before taking a 40-17 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Mimo Jacklik led the Lady Panthers (14-6, 5-3) with 17 points, including four 3-pointers, while Brooke Ross and Reina Tiefel each scored nine and Brooke Smith eight.

Presli Taylor led Alma (9-12, 2-7) with seven points.

Farmington 70, Gentry 54

Jenna Lawrence blistered the nets with 31 points, and Farmington clinched the 4A-1 Conference's best record with a victory at Gentry.

The Lady Cardinals (24-1, 10-0) used a 25-12 first quarter to set the tone for the win. Farmington led 42-25 at halftime and 60-41 after three quarters.

Carson Dillard added 21 points for the Lady Cardinals, who will play back-to-back home games Friday against Pea Ridge and Saturday against Gravette to wrap up the regular season. Reese Hester led Gentry with 15 points, followed by Alyssa McCarty with 13 and Kaitlyn Caswell with 11.

Gravette 51, Huntsville 33

Gravette needed a 14-2 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from Huntsville and earn a 4A-1 Conference win in Berry Gymnasium.

Gravette led 11-8 after one quarter and slowly extended it to 28-23 at halftime and 37-31 after three quarters before its big outburst.

Alexa Parker had 15 points and was the only Lady Lion in double figures as four other players added eight apiece. Carlie Howerton had 14 points to lead Huntsville.

Shiloh Christian 61, Harrison 49

Hailey Tunnell hit eight 3-pointers and finished with 37 points as Harrison claimed a 4A-1 Conference victory at home over Harrison.

The Lady Saints finished with 13 3-pointers, including six to account for their 18 points in the second quarter. Tunnell had four of them as Shiloh built a 31-23 halftime cushion, then extended it to 46-36 after three quarters.

Maiesha Washington added 15 points for the Lady Saints. Clare Barger led Harrison with 22 points, followed by Reese Ricketts with 14 and Annabelle Massengale with 11.

Dardanelle 29, Ozark 27 (OT)

Karlie Cursh drove the length of the court and hit a 5-footer to give Dardanelle an overtime win over Ozark in 4A-4 Conference play.

The bucket tarnished Ozark's fourth-quarter comeback as the Lady Hillbillies outscored the Lady Sand Lizards 8-1 over the final eight minutes.

Cursh led Dardanelle with 12 points, while Autumn Joy and Briley Burns had seven and six points, respectively, to lead Ozark.

Valley Springs 63, Green Forest 36

Valley Springs used the first half to pull away from Green Forest and claimed a 3A-1 Conference victory.

The Lady Tigers claimed a 17-8 lead after one quarter and extended it to a 34-14 halftime margin.

Halle Miller had 17 points to lead Valley Springs, which will travel to Elkins for a makeup game Thursday night, while Tayla Trammell added 11.

Lamar 67, Perryville 44

Lamar jumped out to an early 26-10 lead and went on to claim a 3A-5 Conference win over Perryville.

Morgan Cochran had 16 points to lead four players in double figures for the Lady Warriors (22-2, 12-1), who led 39-20 at halftime and 54-30 after three quarters. Bailee Cowell was next in line with 15, followed by Kori Sanders with 14 and Shae Taylor with 10.

Life Way Christian 42, Yellville-Summit 39

Hallie Moseley scored her 1,000th career point, and Life Way Christian used a strong second-half comeback to knock off Yellville-Summit in 2A-1 Conference action at Yellville.

Life Way trailed 23-14 at halftime but outscored Yellville-Summit 15-7 in the third quarter to pull within 30-29. The Lady Warriors then outscored the Lady Panthers 13-9 over the final 8 minutes to take the win.

Moseley, a junior, finished with a team-high 17 points, followed by Lilly Moseley with 15.

Charleston 64, Waldron 33

The Lady Tigers never trailed and outscored Waldron in all four quarters Monday to cap Senior Night.

Charleston (11-10, 7-5) was led by a trio of scorers in double digits. Rylee Ross had 16 points and nine rebounds, Kytan Johnson also scored 16 points and Macie Oldridge added 12 points.

Charleston led just 19-13 after a quarter but increased the lead to 32-17 at the half, using a 11-0 scoring run to open the second quarter to break away. Johson had a 3-pointer in the run, Oldridge added a pair of baskets inside, and Ross hit two free throws and capped the run with a basket inside with 3:40 left in the half for a 30-13 lead.

Charleston led 48-26 after three quarters behind two more threes by Johnson.

Waldron (2-20, 0-11) was led by Reagan Adams, who scored nine points, and Hailey Stidman, who had seven points and nine boards.

Mansfield 62, JC Westside 30

The Mansfield Lady Tigers are trending upward at the right time.

Alyson Edwards scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds Tuesday to power the Lady Tigers to a win over Johnson County Westside.

Mansfield (18-7, 9-2) will play Mountainburg Friday for the 2A-4 regular season title. Mansfield beat Mountainburg last month, 63-58.

Along with Edwards, Kynslee Ward finished with 12 points, four boards and two assists. Mansfield has won five in a row.

Booneville 57, Waldron 27

Hayley Roberts scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help lead Booneville to a 30-point win over Waldron Tuesday, the Ladycats' 23rd straight victory without a loss.

Carah Miller and Heaven Sanchez finished with 10 and nine points, respectively, for the winners (23-0, 13-0 3A-4). Sanchez also finished with seven steals.

Senior Hailey Stidman led Waldron (2-20, 0-11) with nine points. Teammate Molly Richmond finished with eight points.

Booneville wraps up the regular season Friday at Paris.

Mountainburg 68, Acorn 43

Two months ago, Acorn was considered one of the favorites to win the 2A-4 regular season title.

Friday, Mountainburg will instead play Mansfield with a chance to win the outright league title.

Haley Reed topped 1,000 career points with 14 points and Maggie Burrough continued a big week with 19 points in the Lady Dragons' rout of Acorn. Jordan Watkins and Kaylie Ayala added 13 and 11 respectively, for the winners.

Reed now has 1,008 career points for the Lady Dragons (21-4, 11-2).

PREP WRESTLING

Van Buren wins 5A dual state crown

Top seeded Van Buren edged defending champion Greenwood 39-31 in the tournament finals to claim the Class 5A Dual State high school wrestling championship on Tuesday evening.

Van Buren defeated Benton 54-30 in the opening round, then down Searcy 40-28 to reach the finals. Greenwood edged Sylvan Hills 34-31 in the opening round, then defeated Mountain Home 39-34 to advance to the finals.

The dual state tournament is not sanctioned by the Arkansas Activities Association. The sanctioned state tournament will be held Feb. 18-19 at the Stephens Center on the campus of the University of Arkansas-Little Rock.

Shiloh Christian claims Class 4A dual state title

Shiloh Christian defeated Arkadelphia 57-24 claim the Class 4A Dual State high school wrestling championship on Tuesday evening.

The Saints defeated Pulaski Academy 51-21 in the first round, then took down Gentry 48-30 in the semifinals.