Previewing the 2022 Arkansas baseball team

On this edition of the Whole Hog Baseball Podcast, Matt Jones and Bubba Carpenter preview the 2022 Arkansas baseball team, including a position-by-position analysis.

This episode also includes discussion about the Razorbacks' 2022 schedule.

