Rare four-game road swing awaits Balado's Red Wolves

There's never a lack of energy with Arkansas State Coach Mike Balado. It's always visible, as was the case Saturday against Louisiana-Lafayette -- the fifth-year coach repeatedly slammed both hands on the scorer's table before exulting to the home crowd in an attempt to bring them to their feet.

Balado's energy bleeds into his team. During one timeout, assistant coach Brent Crews could be heard on the concourse over the blaring music, directing the Red Wolves' defense. Desi Sills is one of several guards who consistently attack the hoop with near-reckless abandon.

This is how Balado wants his ASU team to play.

It was all the more notable a moment late in the game against the Ragin' Cajuns.

With Balado beginning to raise his voice toward the officials and the Red Wolves' lead narrowing, sophomore Norchad Omier popped up from his spot halfway down the bench. Omier walked toward Balado, put both hands around his coach, placed Balado back in his chair and then returned his seat, shaking his head as if to say, 'No, you're not getting a technical foul called on us.'

As much as ASU can't afford to get burned by its own fire, the Red Wolves will need plenty of that intensity during a rare four-game road stretch in Sun Belt Conference play, beginning tonight at second-place Troy.

ASU, which enters the regular season's final three weeks tied in the loss column with league leaders Appalachian State, will visit South Alabama -- one of just five Sun Belt teams at .500 or better -- Saturday afternoon before going to Texas State, which is tied with the Red Wolves at 6-3.

It's a run of opponents that would be demanding anywhere. But all away from home? Balado said he can't recall that happening in conference play.

"To have four straight road games in league is absurd," he said. "When I try to get an answer, I get filibustered, so I just get so tired. ... But if we sit here and complain about it, all we're going to do is put more added pressure [on ourselves]."

ASU (15-6, 6-3 Sun Belt) has been a different team away from Jonesboro. Four of its six losses have come on the road -- although two of them were against a pair of currently ranked teams in No. 9 Texas Tech and No. 13 Illinois.

And while the Red Wolves' offense has been only 1.5 points per game better at home, it is surrendering more than 12 points a contest more when playing outside First National Bank Arena. That's led to splits of their two weekend road swings in January.

ASU hasn't won a regular-season title since 1999, and it's not something Balado plans on discussing with his team anytime soon.

If the Red Wolves are going to accomplish that feat, they'll probably need to do better than winning two games over the next two weeks.

"I feel like we weren't [being our own fans on the road]," Sills said after Saturday's win. "We're going to come in, we're going to stay together, play together ... [and] we're going to keep pushing for that."

It starts with a Troy team that has only one double-figure scorer in Efe Odigie, but seven players averaging at least five points a game with as many as 14 players a part of Coach Scott Cross' rotation.

The Trojans have benefited from that depth on the defensive side of things, holding opponents under 70 points in every Sun Belt game and ranking first in conference-only defensive efficiency, per KenPom.com.

"Defensively, they make a big impact because they score a lot of points off live-ball turnovers," Balado said. "You've got to make sure you take care of the basketball because there's no defense for a steal -- you're going to be at a disadvantage right away."

Arkansas State men at Troy

WHEN 6 p.m. Central today

WHERE Trojan Arena, Troy, Ala.

RECORDS Arkansas State 15-6, 6-3 Sun Belt Conference; Troy 16-7, 7-3

SERIES Troy leads 12-11

TV None

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.7.74.0

G Desi Sills, 6-2, Sr.13.33.5

G Marquis Eaton, 6-2, Sr.12.32.6

F Norchad Omier, 6-7, So.16.912.1

F Keyon Wesley, 6-9, Jr.4.94.0

COACH Mike Balado (66-75 in fifth season at Arkansas State and overall)

Troy

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

F Efe Odigie, 6-9, Jr.11.36.3

F Zay Williams, 6-9, Jr.8.87.0

G Duke Miles, 6-2, Fr.8.92.1

G Duke Deen, 5-8, Fr.9.212.5

G Desmond Williams, 6-1, So.6.72.2

COACH Scott Cross (36-46 in third season at Troy and 261-208 in 15th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU Troy

72.8 Points for 70.7

67.4 Points against 65.0

1.7 Rebound margin 3.1

0.5 Turnover margin -0.4

45.9 FG pct. 43.1

32.9 3-pt pct. 32.7

74.8 FT pct. 70.7

CHALK TALK Troy was projected to finish tied for ninth in the Sun Belt Conference's preseason poll but has won six of its last eight games, putting the Trojans in second place. ... Norchad Omier is one of only three players in the country averaging at least 16 points and 12 rebounds per game -- the other two are Utah Valley's Fardaws Aimaq and North Carolina's Armando Bacot . ... Caleb Fields ranks third in the Sun Belt in assists at 5.0 per game.