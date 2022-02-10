Razor-we're-back

For only the second time in school history, the Arkansas Razorbacks have beaten the No. 1 men's basketball team. It came in overtime this week, when the Hawgs beat No. 1 Auburn, 80-76, back when Auburn was ranked No. 1.

Before Tuesday night, No. 1 Auburn had won 19 straight games.

Some of us think that in basketball, the crowd has a lot to do with how games go. More so than in other sports. There's something about the crowd being so close to the action. Something about how the crowd gets players up, or how the crowd might distract the opponent.

The Razorbacks gave credit to the crowd for the energy: "You can go for the next 50 years. There's not going to be a crowd that's better than that."--Coach Eric Musselman.

There won't be an undefeated team in conference this year in the SEC. Not now that the Razorbacks have beaten Auburn.

