Razorbacks irked by pregame dance

Men’s basketball

Arkansas at Alabama

WHEN 11 a.m. Central on Saturday

WHERE Coleman Coliseum,

Tuscaloosa, Ala.

RECORDS Arkansas 19-5, 8-3 SEC;

Alabama 15-9, 5-6

TV SEC Network

FAYETTEVILLE -- As if playing the No. 1-ranked team at home for the first time in 31 years wasn't enough motivation for the Arkansas Razorbacks, Auburn's players provided a little bit more before tipoff on Tuesday night at Walton Arena.

During warmups, the Tigers gathered on the Razorback logo in the middle of Nolan Richardson Court and jumped up and down and danced.

It didn't go unnoticed by the Razorbacks, who also were on the court warming up. University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said the team also watched Twitter video of the Tigers dancing on the logo.

"We have incredible respect for Coach [Bruce] Pearl and for his program," Musselman said after the Razorbacks beat the Tigers 80-76 in overtime. "It's an incredible basketball team, but we watched [the video]. The last thing we did before leaving our locker room.

"We had to go play for 40 minutes -- I guess it was 45 -- and they had to go play for 45, and it was a great basketball game. They competed hard and played with great intensity, and so did our guys."

Arkansas sophomore forward Jaylin Williams said the logo dancing had an impact on the Razorbacks.

"Yeah, we didn't like that," Williams said. "That was disrespect to us.

"We're like, 'Not in Bud. We can't allow that.' Just the extra disrespect, they added fuel to the fire and we wanted to get them back."

The Razorbacks (19-5, 8-3 SEC) jumped out a 27-15 lead, but the Tigers closed within 28-25 by halftime and tied it 30-30 early in the second half.

It was back and forth the rest of the way as the second half and overtime featured 16 lead changes and 14 ties.

Arkansas overcame a 64-59 deficit with less than 2:30 left in regulation.

"We just stayed locked down and stayed together as a team and stayed confident," Williams said.

Arkansas forced 19 turnovers by the Tigers (22-2, 10-1), who saw their winning streak end at 19 games. The Razorbacks had 11 steals -- including a career-high five by sophomore guard Davonte Davis and three by senior guard JD Notae -- and outscored the Tigers 24-10 in points off turnovers.

"Arkansas did a good job turning us over and got points off of those turnovers," Pearl said. "They disrupted us a little bit."

Auburn's turnovers helped the Razorbacks offset being outrebounded 60-42 and the Tigers having a 22-12 edge in second-chance points. In the first half Auburn had 11 offensive rebounds -- Arkansas didn't have any -- and an overall 31-15 rebounding advantage.

Musselman said at halftime he told the players getting back on defense didn't mean they had "to be allergic to offensive rebounding."

In the second half and overtime, Auburn's rebounding edge was 29-27, and the Razorbacks had 11 offensive boards.

"I just told the guys you're not playing if you don't rebound," Musselman said. "At halftime, that was the only strategic thing. There was nothing else we could talk about.

"We were getting stops and then were blowing saves. That's a term we use. You can't get a defensive stop and work so hard against the No. 1 team in the country, and then you give up all these offensive rebounds."

Senior Au'Diese Toney got Arkansas' first offensive rebound 27 seconds into the second half when he grabbed a miss by Williams and scored. Toney finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, including 5 offensive.

"Au'Diese has a nose for the ball," Musselman said. "He's really hard to keep off the offensive glass."

Walker Kessler, a 7-1 sophomore transfer from North Carolina, had 16 points, 19 rebounds and 7 blocked shots for Auburn. Jabari Smith, a 6-10 freshman, had 20 points and nine rebounds.

"For us to be down that much on the rebounding count and still win against a really great team like that, that's honestly crazy to me," said Williams, who had 13 points and 11 rebounds. "Of course, we've got to do better with that next time."

Notae led Arkansas with 28 points, the most by a Razorback in 13 games against a No. 1-ranked opponent according to Hogstats.com. He surpassed the 27 points Rickey Medlock scored in UCLA's 101-79 victory over Arkansas to open the 1973-74 season.

Notae hit 7 of 20 shots and 11 of 14 free throws.

"Just staying true to our game plan," Notae said. "We knew we had to get to the paint and just continue to be who we are."

The Razorbacks hit 26 of 32 free throws to 8 of 17 by the Tigers.

"We kept talking about, 'Just get to the cup, man. Get free throws attempted,' " said Musselman, who called Auburn the best shot-blocking team he's faced as a college coach. "I thought we did a good job of getting into the body early, not late.

"If you get into a shot-blocker late by the rim, it's too late. It's going to get blocked. You have to get into the body early, 15 feet out. I thought JD did a great job of that."

Auburn became the eighth opponent during Arkansas' nine-game winning streak to shoot less than 40% as the Razorbacks held the Tigers to 37.5%.

"Obviously we've got to rebound the ball better," Musselman said. "But to hold them under 40% again, just an incredible run defensively."

The game drew a Walton Arena record crowd of 20,327 and was televised on ESPN2.

"Look, this is really big for the state, this game," Musselman said. "We talked about it, that all eyes in the state were going to be on this game and that all eyes were going to be on it nationally.

"Not to watch Arkansas, they were going to be on it to watch Auburn. We knew that. We're not ranked.

"We've been overlooked in a nine-game win streak for sure nationally. Completely overlooked. And maybe we grabbed a little bit more attention nationally, which is good for our guys."