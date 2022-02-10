BOYS

HARRISON 75, BERRYVILLE 74 Abraham Glidewell scored 17 of his 28 points in the first half as Harrison (11-12, 4-6 4A-1) upset the No. 5 team in Class 4A. Timber Crenwelge added 11 points for the Goblins, who'd previously lost 63-50 to the Bobcats on Jan. 14. Kade Davidson had 18 points and Jake Wilson ended with 17 points for Berryville (21-5, 8-2), which trailed 58-48 at the end of the third quarter. Weston Teague followed with 14 points and Nate Allen contributed 11 points.

FAYETTEVILLE 67, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 60 Landon Glasper made four three-pointers in the fourth quarter to propel Fayetteville (17-4, 9-0 6A-West), which remained unbeaten in conference play.

FOUNTAIN LAKE 65, HOPE 37 Fountain Lake (24-2, 12-1 4A-7) got 23 points from Colby Lambert and 19 points from Landin Kizer to win its eighth game in a row. Evan East followed with seven points for the Cobras, who led 32-16 at halftime. Ty'Zhan Jones scored 11 points to lead Hope (8-11, 5-6), which hosts Fountain Lake on Friday as well.

OSCEOLA 80, WALNUT RIDGE 55 Daylen Love finished with 28 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals to power Osceola (17-4, 12-2 3A-3) to a convincing victory over a team it had lost to by 18 points earlier in the year.

SEARCY 68, PARAGOULD 51 Zyron Williams and Isaiah Carlos each scored 14 points for Searcy (13-10, 4-5 5A-East), which bounced back after losing to West Memphis on Tuesday. Cam Hicks, Bryce Theobald and Ckyler Tengler all had 10 points for the Lions.

GIRLS

FAYETTEVILLE 58, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 23 Wynter Beck led Fayetteville (9-12, 4-5 6A-West) with 19 points, helping the Lady Bulldogs end a four-game losing skid.

SALEM 61, SLOAN-HENDRIX 42 Chelsea Hamilton had 18 points as Salem (16-6, 8-3 2A-2) won its fourth in a row. Marleigh Sellars scored 16 points for the Lady Greyhounds, who are slated to play Sloan-Hendrix (4-18, 1-10) again today.