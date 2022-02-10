Russia, Belarus drills raise fears for Ukraine





MOSCOW -- Top Russian military commanders flew into neighboring Belarus on Wednesday for a large joint military exercise amid Western alarm that it could provide cover for a multipronged invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's chief of the armed forces' General Staff, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, arrived in Belarus ahead of a 10-day drill beginning today, as senior Russian Foreign Ministry officials accused the West of "blackmail and pressure" and of stoking tensions by arming Ukraine.

"Russia and Belarus have encountered unprecedented threats, the nature and, perhaps, concentration of which are, unfortunately, much larger and much more dangerous than before," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

In Ukraine, troops will begin drills today using armed drones and antitank weapons provided by the United States and other NATO members. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said the drills, scheduled to take place through Feb. 20, are a response to the Russian exercises near the border.

Reznikov said Tuesday that Ukraine hopes to receive military equipment soon from the West that "we have long dreamed of." He did not offer details. He said Russia has massed 140,000 service members in the region.

After months of buildup on Ukraine's borders, military analysts are warning that the final military pieces are largely in place for a Russian operation that could topple Kyiv's pro-Western government and reassert Moscow's control.

Russia has long sought to deter Ukraine's tilt to the West, with President Vladimir Putin warning that Ukraine's aim to join NATO is a "red line" that strikes at Russian security.

In Washington, the White House approved a plan for U.S. troops in Poland to help Americans leave Ukraine if Russia attacks. Officials have stressed that the troops will not enter Ukraine but urged Americans to consider leaving now before it becomes more difficult to do so.

"These are multi-mission forces, trained and equipped for a variety of missions to deter aggression and to provide reassurance to NATO allies," a White House official said. "We are constantly evaluating the evolving security situation and planning for a range of contingencies as we always do, but to be clear we are not planning for a mass evacuation of American citizens from Ukraine. President Biden has been clear that we believe Americans in Ukraine would be wise to leave Ukraine."

The Wall Street Journal first reported the planned role for U.S. troops.

Shuttle diplomacy by top U.S. and European officials, including French President Emmanuel Macron's trips to Moscow and Kyiv this week, have produced no clear breakthrough. Moscow is demanding a rewrite of the post-Cold War European security order, including an end to NATO expansion and removal of alliance forces and troops from Eastern Europe and the Baltic states.

Washington and NATO have rejected the demands, offering limited concessions on arms control. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Wednesday that Russia is still considering its response and that a final decision would be made by Putin.

Ryabkov said "everything else depends" on whether the United States and NATO are willing to negotiate seriously on Russia's demands. But so far, he said, the U.S. proposal to Russia contained "unacceptable statements," while NATO's document offered "rudeness and defiant language."

NATO diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity to talk frankly about internal strategic discussions, said they worry that Putin's demands are so expansive that there is little or no room for a compromise that all sides would find acceptable.

BRITAIN DIPLOMACY

Britain's top diplomat flew Wednesday to Moscow, seeking to defuse tensions raised by Russia's military buildup near Ukraine and warning that an invasion would bring "massive consequences for all involved."

"Russia has a choice here. We strongly encourage them to engage, deescalate and choose the path of diplomacy," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said ahead of departing on the first visit to Moscow by the U.K.'s top envoy in more than four years.

"Russia should be in no doubt about the strength of our response," said Truss, who will meet Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the two-day visit.

Truss urged Moscow to abide by its international agreements that commit it to respecting Ukraine's independence and sovereignty.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova again rejected warnings from Washington and its allies of a possible Russian invasion, calling them "absurd."

"We have no aggressive plans, but I have a feeling that the U.S. does," she said, adding that Washington's statements reminded her of the rhetoric before the U.S. war in Iraq.

Macron held more than five hours of talks Monday with Putin in Moscow before meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv the next day.

Macron said Putin told him he would not initiate an escalation, but also acknowledged that it will take time to find a diplomatic solution to the biggest security crisis between Russia and the West since the Cold War.

He later flew to Berlin to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish President Andrzej Duda, and they urged deescalation by Russia and that it engage in a meaningful dialogue on European security.

Macron spoke by phone Wednesday with Biden to brief him on his meetings in Moscow and Kyiv, the White House said, and they discussed the efforts to resolve the crisis through diplomacy.

On Wednesday, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares visited Kyiv to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba. Afterward, Albares reiterated that dialogue and deescalation should be the priorities. Kuleba urged more sanctions against Russia and said "there is a chance to resolve the crisis through diplomatic means."

Scholz is expected in Kyiv and Moscow on Monday and Tuesday. He met Monday with Biden, who vowed that the Nord Stream 2 Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline will be blocked in the event of an invasion. Such a move against the pipeline, which has been completed but is not yet operating, would hurt Russia economically but also cause energy supply problems for Germany.

Ryabkov criticized the U.S. and its allies for turning the Nord Stream 2 "into an instrument of pressure on Moscow" and called recent statements about it "a political circus."

Japan has decided to divert some of its gas reserves to Europe amid growing concern over possible disruptions of supplies because of the crisis, said Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda. The decision was made at the request of the United States and European Union.

GAS SUPPLIERS

U.S. and European officials have been coordinating with global natural gas suppliers to cushion the impact in case Russia cuts off natural gas supplies.

The U.S. has begun to move the 2nd Cavalry Regiment's Stryker squadron from Vilseck, Germany, to Romania, which borders Ukraine. U.S. officials have said they would send about 1,000 NATO troops.

The first troops arrived in Romania in the past 24 hours, said the regiment's commander, Col. Joe Ewers. The troops will bolster 900 U.S. service members already in the country.

"We are always prepared to meet any mission as is required," he said in Vilseck. "But the focus will be on training and we will initially partner with multiple Romanian elements within the region there."

About 1,700 U.S. soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division are going to Poland and about half have now arrived, with more expected to flow in during the coming days, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said. Britain also has pledged to send 350 more troops to Poland and already has sent anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.

U.S. consular services in Poland are preparing for any surge of Americans living in Ukraine who may decide to flee if Russia invades. U.S. troops deployed to Poland have developed contingency plans to assist Americans fleeing Ukraine through Poland in case of a Russian attack, according to a White House official who was not authorized to comment.

The State Department continues to urge Americans in Ukraine, including nonessential U.S. Embassy staff, to leave now.

Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a bitter conflict since 2014, when Ukraine's Kremlin-friendly president was ousted, Moscow annexed Crimea and then backed a separatist insurgency in the east of the country. The fighting between Russia-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces has killed more than 14,000 people.

Talks on the separatist conflict will take place today, when foreign policy advisers from Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine -- the so-called Normandy format -- will meet in Berlin.

France and Germany helped broker a peace deal, known as the Minsk agreements, that ended large-scale fighting in eastern Ukraine. The deal, however, has failed to bring a political settlement of the conflict, and efforts to resolve it have stalled.

The Kremlin has accused Kyiv of sabotaging the deal, and Ukrainian officials in recent weeks said implementing it would hurt Ukraine.

Some European leaders see talks on the accords as a possible way to ease tensions in the larger crisis.

Scholz's spokesman Wolfgang Buechner said Wednesday that the parties to the talks "reaffirmed their commitment to narrowing current disagreements with a view to moving forward, and that is what tomorrow's meeting should be about."

"Germany is strongly and tirelessly committed to the Normandy format, where we have a special responsibility and, together with France, are making a very special contribution to the attempt to deescalate the situation in and around Ukraine," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Robyn Dixon, Rachel Pannett, Ashley Parker, Shane Harris, Michael Birnbaum and Amy B. Wang of The Washington Post; and by Jill Lawless, Dasha Litvinova, Aamer Madhani, Lolita C. Baldor, Yuras Karmanau, Vladimir Isachenkov, Christoph Noelting and Kirsten Grieshaber of The Associated Press.





Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting by video Wednesday at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow. A spokesman said Putin is still considering the response from the United States and Europe to his demands on Ukraine and NATO before reaching a final decision about his next move. (AP/Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky)







Gen. Oleksandr Pavliuk, commander of Ukraine’s Joint Forces Operation, visits front-line positions Wednesday outside Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine. Meanwhile, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of Russia’s armed forces’ General Staff, arrived in Belarus for 10 days of drills that begin today. (AP/Vadim Ghirda)





