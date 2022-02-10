The nation in brief: Man held in 2 Pennsylvania slayings





Man held in 2 Pennsylvania slayings

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Two people were shot and killed in a home in Pennsylvania's capital early Wednesday by a man who led police on a car chase that ended with him crashing into a school bus carrying several students, authorities said. No children were injured.

Three other people were wounded in the shooting in Harrisburg shortly before 7 a.m., police said. The victims were found inside a home.

The 31-year-old suspect's name has not been released, and it wasn't clear if he was injured. He was expected to face several charges, authorities said, but none had been filed as of late Wednesday afternoon.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo told WGAL-TV that police were in the area serving an unrelated search warrant when they were approached by a young girl who had blood on her. The child directed officers to a home where the victims were found. The two people killed were adults, Chardo said, while another child was among the wounded.

The suspect drove away from the scene and police followed, authorities said. The chase ended not long after, as officers deployed a spike strip across the road to stop the suspect's vehicle shortly before he crashed into a school bus in Londonderry Township.

A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.

D.C. gun toter gets community service

WASHINGTON -- A Capitol Hill staff member charged with carrying a handgun into a House office building in December agreed to a plea bargain Wednesday under which the case against him will be dismissed if he performs community service and stays out of criminal trouble for six months.

Jeffrey Allsbrooks, 57, caused a brief lockdown of the Longworth House Office Building on Dec. 9 after he passed through a security checkpoint with a loaded 9mm Glock pistol in his backpack. He continued into the building before U.S. Capitol Police realized he was carrying the weapon and began looking for him.

Authorities said Allsbrooks has a valid Virginia concealed carry permit, issued by Henrico County Circuit Court. He later told police that he had inadvertently left the gun, loaded with 14 rounds, in his bag when he went to work.

On Wednesday, Allsbrooks pleaded guilty to attempted possession of an unregistered firearm in the city.

Under his plea deal with the D.C. attorney general's office, if Allsbrooks is not charged with another crime in any jurisdiction between now and Aug. 8 and completes 20 hours of community service, he will be allowed to withdraw his guilty plea in Superior Court.

2 Hawaii lawmakers accused of graft

HONOLULU -- A Hawaii state senator and a state representative are accused of taking bribes, including envelopes of cash, Las Vegas hotel rooms and New Orleans casino chips, in exchange for shaping legislation that would benefit a company involved in publicly financed cesspool conversion projects, according to federal allegations filed in court.

Former Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English tried unsuccessfully to hide an envelope with a $5,000 bribe when FBI agents stopped his vehicle in January 2021 after a meeting with a business owner who benefited from the cesspool legislation, according to a charging document filed in U.S. District Court in Honolulu on Tuesday.

In all, English received more than $18,000 in bribes, prosecutors said, including Las Vegas hotel rooms and cash for a crab dinner for friends and family visiting from Tahiti. English's attorney said his client has been cooperating with investigators.

English, 54, announced his retirement in May 2021. The Democrat represented east Maui, Molokai and Lanai.

A charging document against state Rep. Ty Cullen, 41, said bribes he received included casino chips and four cash payments totaling $23,000. Cullen represented Waipahu and West Loch on Oahu.

Cullen's attorney, Birney Bervar, said Wednesday that his client accepts full responsibility for his actions and is expected to plead guilty next week.

S.C. officer charged in fatal shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- A small-town police officer of nearly 30 years in South Carolina was charged Wednesday in the fatal shooting of an unarmed man who led her on a high-speed chase and then tried to run from his wrecked car, investigators said.

Hemingway police officer Cassandra Dollard, 52, faces one count of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting early Sunday after she chased the driver 8 miles outside the town limits.

Dollard tried to pull over Robert Junior Langley for running a stop sign, and it turned into a chase where Langley was driving more than 100 mph, according to an arrest warrant from the State Law Enforcement Division.

Langley crashed his car in a ditch and was trying to get out the passenger door when he was shot in the chest, agents said.

Dollard told investigators she feared for her life but also said she didn't see a weapon in Langley's hands, according to the arrest warrant. No weapon was found at the scene, state agents said.









Attorney Bakari Sellers, representing the family of Robert Langley, speaks Wednesday outside the Georgetown County Judicial Center in Georgetown, S.C. (AP/The Post and Courier/Grace Beahm Alford)





