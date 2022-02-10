Wednesday's scores
BOYS
6A-WEST
Fayetteville 67, Fort Smith Southside 60
Rogers 45, Springdale 36
5A-CENTRAL
Benton 58, Beebe 44
5A-EAST
Searcy 68, Paragould 51
4A-1
Harrison 75, Berryville 74
4A-5
Forrest City 72, Stuttgart 51
4A-7
Fountain Lake 65, Hope 37
3A-1
West Fork 77, Lincoln 75
3A-3
Corning 51, Harrisburg 31
Manila 63, Gosnell 38
Osceola 80, Walnut Ridge 55
2A-2
Sloan-Hendrix 57, Salem 38
2A-4
Lavaca 49, Acorn 32
1A-1 WEST
Mulberry 60, St. Paul 31
GIRLS
6A-WEST
Fayetteville 58, Fort Smith Southside 23
Rogers 64, Springdale 39
5A-CENTRAL
Benton 45, Beebe 40
5A-WEST
Greenbrier 52, Van Buren 35
4A-5
Forrest City 54, Stuttgart 35
4A-7
Fountain Lake 54, Hope 21
2A-2
Salem 61, Sloan-Hendrix 42
1A-1 WEST
Ozark Catholic 54, Haas Hall Rogers 11
St. Paul 47, Mulberry 41
Today's games
Subject to change
6A-CENTRAL
Little Rock Central at Little Rock Catholic
5A-SOUTH
El Dorado at Pine Bluff
Lake Hamilton at Hot Springs Lakeside
Texarkana at Hot Springs
4A-1
Gentry at Pea Ridge
4A-3
Southside Batesville at Blytheville#
4A-7
Hope at Malvern
3A-1
Valley Springs at Elkins
3A-3
Corning at Harrisburg#
Piggott at Hoxie#
Rivercrest at Walnut Ridge*
3A-6
Central Ark. Christian at Palestine-Wheatley
DeWitt at Dollarway
Helena-West Helena at Episcopal Collegiate
Jacksonville Lighthouse at LISA Academy West
3A-8
Camden Harmony Grove at McGehee
Dumas at Rison
Lake Village at Smackover
2A-1
Arkansas Arts at Alpena
2A-6
Carlisle at KIPP Delta
McCrory at Des Arc
1A-1 WEST
Haas Hall Rogers at St. Paul
1A-8
Bradley at Strong
Nevada at Taylor
Nonconference
Augusta at Cross County
Bay at Marked Tree
*Boys only
#Girls only