Wednesday's scores

BOYS

6A-WEST

Fayetteville 67, Fort Smith Southside 60

Rogers 45, Springdale 36

5A-CENTRAL

Benton 58, Beebe 44

5A-EAST

Searcy 68, Paragould 51

4A-1

Harrison 75, Berryville 74

4A-5

Forrest City 72, Stuttgart 51

4A-7

Fountain Lake 65, Hope 37

3A-1

West Fork 77, Lincoln 75

3A-3

Corning 51, Harrisburg 31

Manila 63, Gosnell 38

Osceola 80, Walnut Ridge 55

2A-2

Sloan-Hendrix 57, Salem 38

2A-4

Lavaca 49, Acorn 32

1A-1 WEST

Mulberry 60, St. Paul 31

GIRLS

6A-WEST

Fayetteville 58, Fort Smith Southside 23

Rogers 64, Springdale 39

5A-CENTRAL

Benton 45, Beebe 40

5A-WEST

Greenbrier 52, Van Buren 35

4A-5

Forrest City 54, Stuttgart 35

4A-7

Fountain Lake 54, Hope 21

2A-2

Salem 61, Sloan-Hendrix 42

1A-1 WEST

Ozark Catholic 54, Haas Hall Rogers 11

St. Paul 47, Mulberry 41

Today's games

Subject to change

6A-CENTRAL

Little Rock Central at Little Rock Catholic

5A-SOUTH

El Dorado at Pine Bluff

Lake Hamilton at Hot Springs Lakeside

Texarkana at Hot Springs

4A-1

Gentry at Pea Ridge

4A-3

Southside Batesville at Blytheville#

4A-7

Hope at Malvern

3A-1

Valley Springs at Elkins

3A-3

Corning at Harrisburg#

Piggott at Hoxie#

Rivercrest at Walnut Ridge*

3A-6

Central Ark. Christian at Palestine-Wheatley

DeWitt at Dollarway

Helena-West Helena at Episcopal Collegiate

Jacksonville Lighthouse at LISA Academy West

3A-8

Camden Harmony Grove at McGehee

Dumas at Rison

Lake Village at Smackover

2A-1

Arkansas Arts at Alpena

2A-6

Carlisle at KIPP Delta

McCrory at Des Arc

1A-1 WEST

Haas Hall Rogers at St. Paul

1A-8

Bradley at Strong

Nevada at Taylor

Nonconference

Augusta at Cross County

Bay at Marked Tree

*Boys only

#Girls only