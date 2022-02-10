LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Alabama, Tracy Lawrence open tour on Friday at Simmons Bank Arena





Alabama — the band, not the state or the football team — along with opening act Tracy Lawrence, performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Simmons Bank Arena, Interstate 30 and East Broadway, North Little Rock. Tickets range from $35 to $129.50, available at the arena box office or at ticketmaster.com.

Alabama, formed in 1972, racked up more than 40 No. 1 singles and toured extensively before embarking on a farewell tour in 2003-'04. The group emerged again in 2011 to do a benefit for tornado victims in their namesake state and released an album, "Southern Drawl," in 2015.

Opening act Lawrence, who was born in Atlanta, Texas, and was raised in Foreman (Little River County), began performing at 15. He has released 14 studio albums and has had eight No. 1 hits since his 1991 debut. Foreman has named a street in honor of Lawrence, and for a number of years, Lawrence held an annual concert in Foreman to benefit a foundation that supports education for local children.

◼️ The Eli Young Band, along with opening act Chris Colston, performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($30-$55) at The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St., Little Rock. (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

◼️ Tragikly White performs at 9:30 p.m. Friday ($10 general admission; $24 two-top table) and Stoney LaRue performs at 8:30 pm. Saturday ($20 standing room) at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

◼️ Black Horse, Revenge Bodies and Face Dancer perform at 8 p.m. today ($7) and Rodney Block performs at 9 p.m. Friday ($10) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

◼️ Ray Scott performs at 8 p.m. today ($15); Stephen Neeper & The Wild Hearts perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday ($8 advance standing room; $10 SRO at the door; $10 seated) and Funk You performs 8 p.m. Wednesday ($10 advance SRO; $12 SRO at the door; $12 advance reserved seats, $15 reserved at the door) at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

◼️ Prue R&B performs from 7-11 p.m. today; Brian & Nick perform from 8-10 p.m. Friday; Charlotte Taylor and Matt Stone perform from 8-10 p.m. Saturday and Carl & Phillip Mouton perform "Love Jazz" from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock. (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com.

◼️ DJ/VJ G Force performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ Stays in Vegas, Munkythumb and Crossing Acheron perform from 8-11 p.m. Saturday ($10) at Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.

◼️ The Trinity Cathedral Choir, joined by members of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, performs Joseph Haydn's "Mass for Troubled Times" at 7 p.m. Friday at Trinity Episcopal Church, 310 W. 17th St., Little Rock. (501) 372-0294.

◼️ Blaggards performs a sold-out show at 8 p.m. today at Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock. (501) 246-4340.

◼️ Craig Anthony performs from 8-11 p.m. today; Brian Mullen performs from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday and DJ-AB performs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday; The Trio (Louis Heard, Stephen Bailey & Evan Milton) and Friends (Tawanna Campbell and Steve Colby) perform from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday and DJ Xavier Riley performs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday; and DJ Stormi Karaoke performs from 9 p.m. to midnight Tuesday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com.

◼️ The Parker Francis Band performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Dudecalledrob performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com.

◼️ Lance McDaniel performs at 8 p.m. today, Maximum Overdrive performs at 9 p.m. Friday and Get Off My Lawn performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill in Little Rock, 12111 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock.

◼️ Jason Lee Hale and Karen Jo Vennes perform from 7-9 p.m. Friday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 379-8663; stonesthrowbeer.com.

MAUMELLE

Deshon and the Electric Current perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday at Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365, Maumelle, (501) 800-1123.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Mojo Depot performs from 9-11 p.m. Saturday at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

◼️ Tony Anderson performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Hubble-Delk Levy Memorial VFW Post 11474, 4400 Lynn Lane, North Little Rock. (501) 753-5538.

ROLAND

Charlotte Taylor performs at 3 p.m. Saturday and Trey Johnson performs at 3 p.m. Sunday on the patio of the River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland, (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

SHERWOOD

Table of Mahogany, Landrest and Warm Trickle perform at 8 p.m. Friday ($7) at Area 51, 6511 Warden Road, Sherwood. (501) 835-5510.

BEEBE

Boots Bailey & the Boys perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Beebe VFW, 1405 E. Center St., Beebe. (501) 882-7769.

BENTON

Jacob Flores performs from 5:45-8:45 p.m. Sunday at Chepe's Mexican Grill, 17324 I-30 Frontage Road, Benton, (501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com.

CADDO VALLEY

Alan Hunt performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive, Caddo Valley, (702) 379-6632.

CAMDEN

Roots to Branches performs at 7 p.m. today at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE, Camden, (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com.

CONWAY

Smokey Emerson performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Whiskey Halo performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com.

◼️ Highway 124 performs from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday at Taylors' Made Cafe, 283 Arkansas 365, Conway. (501) 470-3322.

◼️ Big Shane Thornton performs at 9 p.m. today; Tone Katz performs at 9 p.m. Friday and Lypstick Hand Grenade performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Conway, (501) 205-0576.

◼️ Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain perform at 8 p.m. Friday ($5) and Midnight South performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($5) at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway, (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Tooter & Payton perform at 8:30 p.m. today; John Calvin Brewer performs at 9 p.m. Friday and Buh Jones performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill in Conway, 1010 Main St., Suite A, Conway, (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/jjsconway.

EL DORADO

Witt Johnson (saxophone) and Joe Beasly (keyboard) perform from 5-10 p.m. Monday for "Valentines Night Out" at Mulekick at Mad, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado. (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com.

FORT SMITH

Josh Weathers performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith. Tickets are $10 advance, $15 the day of the show. (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

HOT SPRINGS

The GMG Band performs at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Crosswalk Bar & Grill, 2714 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 463-9463.

◼️ Pleasantly Blue performs from 6-10 p.m. Saturday at The Frontier Club, 2700 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 620-4000.

◼️ Jocko performs at 8 p.m. today and Mister Lucky performs at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs, (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.

◼️ "Voices of Rock Radio," consisting of classic rock musicians John Elefante, former lead singer of Kansas; Kevin Chalfant, who sang in The Storm and Journey; and Randall Hall, guitarist in Lynyrd Skynyrd, perform at 7 p.m. Saturday ($45-$70) in the Oaklawn Event Center; Cliff & Susan perform from 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Pyre Blend performs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday in Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com.

◼️ Adayas performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Boondocks Sports Bar & Pool Hall, 1331 Airport Road, Hot Springs. (501) 881-4856.

◼️ Ryan Harmon performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Jack Fancy performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill, 4330 Central Ave., Suite A, Hot Springs, (501) 525-1616; blitzedpig.com.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today at Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 526-9797; from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa; from 9:30 to 11:55 p.m. Saturday at Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave. (501) 701-4544, splashwinebar.com; and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Sunday brunch at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., (501) 623-7771, arlingtonhotel.com.

◼️ The Mike Stanley Band performs from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday in the lobby of the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

◼️ Scott Vise, RJ Coulombe and Patti Savage will preside over an open mic/jam night from 7-10 p.m. today at The Trough, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 701-4390.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Buh Jones performs from 7-9 p.m. Friday and Liquid Kitty performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village, (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

MENA

Mike Mayberry performs for a Valentine's dance at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Elks Lodge, 500 Mena St., Mena.

MORRILTON

Rusty Roosters perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Tooter and Payton perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, Morrilton. Admission is $5. 1222 ½ E. Broadway St., (501) 354-8937.

MOUNTAIN HOME

Anthony Garner performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Rapp's Barren Brewing Co., 601 S. Baker St., Mountain Home. (870) 424-7277.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Grace Stormont performs from 6-8 p.m. Saturday in a "Valentines Sweet Heart Show" at the Mountain View Meeting Place, 106 E. Washington, Mountain View. (870) 269-4383; mvmeetingplace.com

TICKETS

Kenny Chesney, along with opening Carly Pearce, perform at 7:30 p.m. June 30 at Walmart AMP and tickets, ranging from $59 to $159, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, by calling (479) 443-5600, going to amptickets.com or the box offices or Walmart AMP or the Walton Arts Center. Chesney last played the Walmart AMP in 2018.



