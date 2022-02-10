SpaceX satellites fall from orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- SpaceX's newest fleet of satellites is tumbling out of orbit after being struck by a solar storm.

Up to 40 of the 49 small satellites launched last week have either re-entered the atmosphere and burned up, or are on the verge of doing so, the company said in an online update Tuesday night.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. said a geomagnetic storm Friday made the atmosphere denser, which increased the drag on the Starlink satellites, effectively dooming them.

Ground controllers tried to save the compact, flat-panel satellites by putting them into a type of hibernation and flying them in a way to minimize drag. But the atmospheric drag was too great, and the satellites failed to awaken and climb to a higher, more stable orbit, according to the company.

SpaceX still has close to 2,000 Starlink satellites orbiting Earth and providing internet service to remote corners of the world. They circle the globe more than 340 miles up.

The satellites hit by the solar storm were in a temporary position. SpaceX deliberately launches them into this unusually low orbit so that any duds can quickly re-enter the atmosphere and pose no threat to other spacecraft.

There is no danger from these newly falling satellites, either in orbit or on the ground, according to the company.

Each satellite weighs less than 575 pounds.

SpaceX described the lost satellites as a "unique situation." Such geomagnetic storms are caused by intense solar activity like flares, which can send streams of plasma from the sun's corona hurtling out into space and toward Earth.

Since launching the first Starlink satellites in 2019, SpaceX founder and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has envisioned a constellation of thousands more satellites to increase internet service. SpaceX is trying to help restore internet service to Tonga through this network following the devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami.

London-based OneWeb has its own internet satellites up there. And Amazon plans to start launching its satellites later this year.

Astronomers are distressed that these mega constellations will ruin nighttime observations from Earth. The International Astronomical Union is forming a new center for the protection of dark skies.

In December, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman accused Washington of ignoring its treaty obligations to protect the safety of the three-member crew on China's space station's after reports that satellites launched by SpaceX nearly struck the station last year.

The Tiangong station performed "evasive maneuvers" to "prevent a potential collision" with Starlink satellites, the government said in a complaint to the U.N. Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space. The incidents reportedly occurred July 1 and Oct. 21.

The United States should "take immediate measures to prevent such incidents from happening again," said the spokesman, Zhao Lijian.

Zhao accused Washington of failing to carry out its obligations to "protect the safety of astronauts" under a 1967 treaty on the peaceful use of space.

Musk also is chairman of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, Inc. The company opened its first factory outside the United States in Shanghai in 2019.

The Tiangong is a prestige project for the ruling Communist Party, making it unlikely Beijing would tolerate disruption even by a major foreign investor in China.

The main module of the Tiangong was launched in April. Its first crew returned to Earth in September following a 90-day mission. The second crew of two men and one woman arrived on Oct. 16 for a six-month mission.

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press.