Ice is still on the ground, but warm weather is coming, bringing a host of hunting and fishing activities that we all love. Here are a few images to whet your appetites.





Cool spring mornings are great times to fish for largemouth bass at Lake Dardanelle. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Bryan Hendricks)







A big fan keeps clay target shooters cool at deer camp summer picnics. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Bryan Hendricks)