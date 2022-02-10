FOOTBALL

Five former Hogs invited to Combine

FAYETTEVILLE -- Ace receiver Treylon Burks headlines a list of five former University of Arkansas players who have been invited to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine.

Cornerback Montaric Brown, offensive lineman Myron Cunningham, defensive lineman John Ridgeway and edge rusher Tre Williams will all join Burks among the 324 prospects at the event scheduled for March 1-7 at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis.

The Razorbacks had their largest number of invitees to the combine since eight players attended it in 2017.

Burks, who has been moving up draft boards in receiver rankings, finished the season with 66 receptions for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Warren native opted out of the Razorbacks' 24-10 win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1.

Williams, who also did not play in the bowl game, is officially listed as a linebacker after the 6-5, 255-pounder led the Razorbacks with six sacks and added six hurries.

Brown, who led the Razorbacks with five interceptions, Cunningham and Ridgeway all participated in the Outback Bowl, and Ridgeway played in the Senior Bowl last Saturday in Mobile, Ala.

Arkansas had the seventh-highest number of invitees among SEC schools, behind national champion Georgia, which led all schools with 14.

The SEC had 82 invitees, more than a quarter of the total.

Also included on the invitation list was a pair of former Razorbacks: Southeastern Louisiana quarterback Cole Kelley and Oklahoma receiver Mike Woods.

-- Tom Murphy

BASEBALL

UA television games announced

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas has eight baseball games scheduled to be played on TV networks in 2022, and most of the Razorbacks' other games will be available via online streams.

ESPN announced its college baseball broadcast schedule Wednesday, which includes six Arkansas games on SEC Network and two home games against No. 6 Ole Miss on ESPN2.

The No. 4 Razorbacks are scheduled to play their first televised game on March 26 at Missouri on SEC Network.

Arkansas also has scheduled games on SEC Network for series openers against No. 3 Mississippi State, No. 10 Florida and Texas A&M, and the second game of series against No. 7 LSU and Auburn.

The final two games of the Ole Miss series will be televised on ESPN2 on April 30 and May 1.

All of Arkansas' on-campus games will be streamed on SEC Network-Plus, beginning with a three-game series against Illinois State on Feb. 18-20. All games played on other SEC campuses will also be streamed on SEC Network-Plus.

-- Matt Jones

UALR 8th, ASU 12th in preseason poll

South Alabama topped the Sun Belt Conference's preseason poll, released Wednesday afternoon, garnering 7 of 12 first-place votes and 139 points total.

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock earned 63 points, putting the Trojans eighth. Arkansas State University finished last of the league's 12 teams with 28 points. There will be no divisional standings during the 2022 season with the Sun Belt seeding its teams 1-12 for the conference tournament May 24-29 in Montgomery, Ala.

UALR opens its season Feb. 18 at home against Eastern Illinois, while ASU begins the same day at Samford.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

TRACK AND FIELD

ASU runs away with weekly conference honors

Arkansas State University swept all four weekly Sun Belt Conference awards following a big weekend at the South Alabama Invitational.

On the men's side, sophomore Jacob Pyeatt grabbed his first honor after running a 14:25:09 in the 5,000 meters -- the Mountain Home native now holds the second-fastest time in school history and is tops in the Sun Belt this season by more than 12 seconds.

Bradley Jelmert took the men's field award with a career-best showing in the pole vault. His 17-0 vault led ASU as it finished 1-2 in the event. The sophomore ranks among the top 15 in the nation this season.

Junior Elizabeth Martin earned the women's track honor with a season-best 5:00:08 in the mile, finishing fourth, along with a 2:22:12 in the 800 meters.

And Grace Flowers finished things out with season-high marks in the shot put (49-8.5) and weight toss (64-5.0). Currently, the graduate student from Tulsa sits third in the Sun Belt in the two events.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

ASU adds Foster as CFO

Arkansas State University Athletic Director Tom Bowen announced the hiring of Amy Foster, adding to to the school's athletic department with the creation of a chief financial officer position.

"Since I arrived at Arkansas State and we began examining the best path and practices to continue growing and enhancing our entire Athletics Department, it became clear that creating a CFO position needed to be a priority," Bowen said in a statement. "Amy Foster's diverse background, knowledge, education and experience as a senior-level administrator make her a perfect fit to oversee, advise and bring new ideas to this key position."

Foster spent the last 11 years at her alma mater, Division II Seattle Pacific University, serving as deputy athletics director and senior woman administrator. The Churchill, Mont., native has also been a member of the NCAA Division II Management Council, working on multiple committees.

--Mitchell Gladstone