States take lead on virus rules

WASHINGTON -- Facing growing pressure to ease up on pandemic restrictions, the White House insisted Wednesday that it is making plans for a less-disruptive phase of the national virus response.

Impatient states, including New York, made clear that they aren't waiting for Washington as public frustration grows.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that New York will end its covid-19 mandate requiring face coverings in most indoor public settings -- but will keep it for schools. Illinois announced the same.

Earlier this week, New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware all disclosed plans to join states that have lifted or never had mask requirements for their schools, and Massachusetts will follow suit at the end of the month. All but Massachusetts have governors who are Democrats, like President Joe Biden.

Biden's press secretary Jen Psaki acknowledged that while people are tired of masks and "we understand where the emotions of the country are," the administration is following the advice of medical experts who rely on scientific evidence.

"That doesn't move at the speed of politics; it moves at the speed of data," she said.

The White House for the first time acknowledged movement in its planning, saying conversations have been underway privately to develop plans for guiding the country away from the emergency phase of the pandemic.

Federal covid-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said officials are consulting with state and local leaders and public health officials on potential next steps. But as governors and local officials press for clearer federal guidelines for easing or ending restrictions, states, cities and school boards are adopting a patchwork of policies that differ from one place to the next.

"We are working on that guidance," Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a White House teleconference Wednesday. "As we've been encouraged by the current trends, we are not there yet."

The White House offered no timetable for the review or an indication of what it will recommend. And some critics say that's not good enough.

"The tragic thing is that these are governors that would probably have followed the White House's guidance," said Dr. Leana Wen, a former Baltimore health commissioner. "They wanted CDC input and asked for it, but without a clear timeline, at some point they had to decide that they couldn't wait any more. The fault is not theirs, but the CDC's and by extension, President Biden's, which, with each passing day, is making itself less and less relevant."

Asked whether Biden appears to be out of touch with the country, Psaki defended his caution. "As a federal government we have the responsibility to rely on data on science, on the medical experts," she said.

Pressed on whether Americans should follow less-restrictive state or local rules or the stricter federal guidance, she repeated the White House's counsel: "We would advise any American to follow the CDC guidelines."

Even allies of the administration have argued that Biden should at least lay out a road map for moving back toward normalcy. He has been hesitant, aides say, in part because of the sting of his fleeting "declaration of independence" from the virus last summer, which proved premature in the face of the delta and then omicron strains.

















Now, though, cases and hospitalizations from covid-19 have dropped markedly since they peaked earlier this year amid the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant.

Still, more than 2,000 people infected with the virus die in the U.S. each day, and there is concern within the administration about letting up while deaths remain high.

Psaki noted that many Americans support continued mask-wearing. Some in the White House point to the consternation that was voiced in December after the CDC shortened the isolation time for Americans who test positive.

While Biden and other administration officials emphasize that the threat from the virus is far diminished from a year ago, before the wide roll-out of vaccines and booster shots and the approval of rapid at-home tests and effective therapeutics, administration officials acknowledge that most federal guidelines have been slow to keep up.

The CDC continues to recommend indoor mask wearing in places of "substantial or high transmission" of the virus, which as of Wednesday was all of the U.S. but 14 rural counties.

EASING RESTRICTIONS

State and local leaders have announced plans to ease virus restrictions in the coming weeks as omicron cases fall, citing the protections offered by vaccines, and the increased availability of at-home testing kits and therapeutics for those who do catch the virus. Many of the restrictions eased last year, only to be reinstated as omicron swept the country.

After more than a year of a top-down federally driven response, the emerging shift marks a return to the historical norm, where states have typically had the first say in how they handle public health emergencies. The CDC can advise them and issue general guidance for the nation, but in most situations it cannot order them what to do.

Hochul's announcement Wednesday that the state will end the mandate on face coverings, but keep masking rules in schools, came as the mandate was to expire this week.

The mask mandate for places like grocery stores, shops and offices was put in place Dec. 10 as the omicron variant began infecting large numbers of New Yorkers. It was set to expire today unless the Democrat's administration extended it.

Hochul said infection rates and hospitalizations have declined to a level where it is safe to rescind the order.

"This fight is not over, we're not surrendering. This is not disarmament," she told reporters at her New York City office, "but again the trends are very, very positive."

New York's broader masking rule was initially set to expire weeks ago but was extended while state officials waited for the omicron wave to subside.

The end of the state mandate won't stop counties and municipalities from imposing their own covid-19 mandates, Hochul said.

New York City made vaccination mandatory for anyone in a workplace with more than one employee. It also banned unvaccinated people from eating indoors at restaurants or entering theaters or other entertainment venues.

Those mandates, and the state's masking rules, have all been challenged in court.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday that at the end of the month he will lift the requirement for wearing face coverings in most indoor spaces, but the mandate will stay in place for K-12 schools where students, teachers and staff members are clustered together.

Pritzker said masks will no longer be required to enter restaurants, grocery stores or other indoor spaces starting Feb. 28. The Democratic governor cited plummeting hospitalization numbers three weeks after the omicron surge, vaccinations and residents covering up against the contagious virus.

"Vaccines work. Masks work," Pritzker said during a Chicago briefing. "And as a result of them and the tremendous commitment of our state's residents, we are on track to come out on the other side of this latest covid storm in better shape than even the doctors expected."

Hospitalizations, which peaked at 7,320 in mid-January, dropped to 3,135 last week; Pritzker said Wednesday's number was about 2,500.

Although the change in policy doesn't apply to schools, Pritzker has appealed a circuit court ruling last week that found that he had overstepped by requiring face coverings for in-person learning.

Defending his decision, Pritzker said school vaccination rates are lower, it's harder to keep an appropriate distance in hallways and classrooms, and outbreaks in schools can spread quickly through a community.

EXITING PANDEMIC PHASE

While 500,000 people around the world have died of covid-19 since the omicron variant of the coronavirus was first detected in November, Biden's top medical adviser said the United States is exiting "the full-blown pandemic phase" of the coronavirus crisis.

About 100,000 of the deaths since omicron was declared a "variant of concern" occurred in the United States, the World Health Organization said Tuesday. WHO incident manager Abdi Mahamud said in an online question-and-answer session said the death toll is "tragic" given the availability of "effective vaccines." He said there have been 130 million reported cases of the coronavirus globally since omicron emerged.

Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, told the Financial Times that decisions on coronavirus restrictions in the United States will be increasingly made on a local level, "as we get out of the full-blown pandemic phase of covid-19, which we are certainly heading out of."

"There will also be more people making their own decisions on how they want to deal with the virus," he told the newspaper.

In the United States, covid cases declined 44% in the past week compared with the previous seven days, according to a Washington Post tracker, and hospitalizations related to covid-19 declined over the same period.

However, the seven-day average of deaths during the omicron surge has reached 2,600 in recent days, the highest level the country has seen in a year.

Mahamud noted that in the 24 hours ending Tuesday afternoon, 3,400 people had died of covid-19 in the United States and lamented the impact of vaccine hesitancy.

He said those who focus solely on omicron causing milder infections than previous variants "miss the point," because transmission is still high and many countries have not hit the peak of omicron.

Masks will still be required in some places in New York, including at health care facilities, certain types of shelters and on public transit. Private businesses will be free to set their own masking rules for employees and customers.

Hochul said the state will revisit the question of whether to continue requiring masks in schools in the first week of March, after many children return to classrooms following planned winter breaks.

Millions of covid-19 tests will be distributed to schoolchildren, she said, with the intent that kids get tested before or shortly after they return to class. Data from those tests will help inform the state's next steps, she said.

Specifics of the testing plan are still being worked out, the administration said.

NOT FINISHED YET

The head of WHO insisted Wednesday that "covid isn't finished with us," appealing for more support to fight the pandemic after his agency reported that new infections fell but virus deaths rose worldwide over the past week.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, launching a new $23 billion campaign to fund WHO's efforts to lead a fair rollout of covid-19 tests, treatments and vaccines around the world, cautioned that "diseases know no borders" and that the highly-transmissible omicron variant has shown that "any feeling of safety can change in a moment."

WHO's weekly epidemiological report, released late Tuesday, showed that case counts fell 17% worldwide over the past week -- including a 50% decline in the United States -- while deaths globally rose 7%.

"Depending on where you live, it might feel like the covid-19 pandemic is almost over, or, it might feel like it is at its worst," Tedros said. "But wherever you live, covid isn't finished with us."

"We know this virus will continue to evolve, but we are not defenseless," he added. "We have the tools to prevent this disease, test for it and to treat it."

Omicron made up nearly 97% of all cases tallied by the international virus-tracking platform known as GISAID. Just over 3% were of the delta variant.

In all, WHO reported more than 19 million new covid-19 cases and just under 68,000 new deaths from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6. Experts say the figures are believed to greatly underestimate the real toll from the pandemic.

Case counts fell in each of WHO's six regions except its eastern Mediterranean zone, which reported a 36% jump, notably with increases in Afghanistan, Iran and Jordan.

Vaccines appeared to be most effective to prevent severe disease from omicron. The agency said booster doses increased estimates of vaccine effectiveness to more than 75% for all coronavirus vaccines for which data are available, though the rates declined after three to six months after injection.

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller, Jeff McMillan, Mike Stobbe, Marina Villeneuve, John O'connor and Jamey Keaten of The Associated Press; and by Annabelle Timsit and Brittany Shammas of The Washington Post.