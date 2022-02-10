Steve Unger of Springdale announces state House bid

SPRINGDALE -- Retired U.S. Navy Chaplain Steven Unger of Springdale announced his Republican candidacy for the state House District 19 seat Wednesday.

The seat is open. Rep. Clint Penzo, R-Springdale, announced a run for the state Senate on Tuesday. Unger is the first candidate to announce.

Unger, 63, made the runoff for state Senate in his first political campaign. That special election to fill a vacancy in state Senate District 7 started with four Republican candidates. Unger and Colby Fulfer, chief of staff for the city of Springdale, survived the Dec. 14 Republican primary with Fulfer going on to win the nomination in the Jan. 11 runoff. Fulfer went on to win Tuesday's special election against Democratic nominee Lisa Parks of Tontitown.

Unger was born and raised in Springdale, his announcement said. He returned in 2016 after his Navy service. He has a bachelor's degree in public administration from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; a master of divinity degree from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City, Mo.; and a master's degree in military science from Marine Corps Command and Staff College in Quantico, Va. He is active in local volunteer causes, according to his announcement.

Unger retired from the Navy after 31 years of active-duty service with the rank of captain, his announcement said. In the Navy, he served in various capacities including medic, surface warfare officer and chaplain. His family settled in Northwest Arkansas four generations ago in the 1870s, his announcement said.

The state has 100 House districts. State representatives serve two-year terms and receive a base salary of $44,357. They also receive per diem and reimbursement for expenses.