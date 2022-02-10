Super Quiz: Science Words

1. The scientific study of living things.
2. The amount of three-dimensional space occupied by an object.
3. A natural substance in the earth -- for example, coal, salt, gold or diamonds.
4. A substance that cannot normally be broken up into a simpler substance.
5. The scientific study of the origin, history and structure of Earth.
6. A chemical substance that turns red litmus paper blue.
7. The point of rotation of a lever.
8. Any material through which electricity and heat flow easily.
9. The portion of the planet that supports life and the living organisms within it.
ANSWERS:
1. Biology
2. Volume
3. Mineral
4. Element
5. Geology
6. Base
7. Fulcrum or pivot
8. Conductor
9. Biosphere