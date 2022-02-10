Super Quiz: Science Words

1. The scientific study of living things.

2. The amount of three-dimensional space occupied by an object.

3. A natural substance in the earth -- for example, coal, salt, gold or diamonds.

4. A substance that cannot normally be broken up into a simpler substance.

5. The scientific study of the origin, history and structure of Earth.

6. A chemical substance that turns red litmus paper blue.

7. The point of rotation of a lever.

8. Any material through which electricity and heat flow easily.

9. The portion of the planet that supports life and the living organisms within it.

ANSWERS:

1. Biology

2. Volume

3. Mineral

4. Element

5. Geology

6. Base

7. Fulcrum or pivot

8. Conductor

9. Biosphere