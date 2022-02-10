Task force seizes cash, drugs after traffic stop

Tri-County Drug Task Force agents seized drugs and nearly $12,000 in cash after a traffic stop in the area of West 28th Avenue and Fir Street in Pine Bluff on Tuesday.

According to Maj. Gary McClain of the Jefferson County sheriff's office, one of the lead agencies in the task force, Marcus Holley was arrested after officers noticed he was not wearing a seatbelt. The investigators initiated the traffic stop at West 29th Avenue and Ash Street, where McClain said Holley attempted to evade them by driving into the back driveway of a residence.

"Holley then got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee with a large black trash bag," McClain said in a news release. "He was quickly approached by the investigators who advised him to stop and show them his hands. He was detained without further incident and upon further investigation, the investigators located approximately 4 pounds of high-grade marijuana inside of the trash bag."

Holley was not booked into jail, but the task force is seeking a warrant for his arrest, McClain said.

The agents also found $11,187 of U.S. currency inside a backpack that was in the vehicle Holley operated, a silver-colored Nissan Maxima, according to McClain.

"Holley exercised his right to an attorney," McClain said.