Trump blasts McConnell over criticism of RNC





WASHINGTON -- Former President Donald Trump lashed out Wednesday at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., saying McConnell did not speak for most GOP voters when he criticized the Republican National Committee for censuring two House Republicans investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

"Mitch McConnell does not speak for the Republican Party, and does not represent the views of the vast majority of its voters," Trump said in a statement issued through his Save America PAC. "He did nothing to fight for his constituents and stop the most fraudulent election in American history."

Trump's statement, in which he continued to repeat claims about election fraud, came a day after McConnell became the highest-ranking Republican elected official to criticize the RNC for the resolution censuring Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., for serving on the House panel investigating the attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

Pushing back against language in the RNC resolution that described the committee's work as "a persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse," McConnell described the attack as a "violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power."

"The issue is whether or not the RNC should be sort of singling out members of our party who may have different views from the majority. That's not the job of the RNC," he said.

In his statement, Trump attacked McConnell on several unrelated issues as well, saying McConnell had not done enough to counter the Biden administration on "the invasion of our Borders," "rising Inflation," "Unconstitutional mandates" and the "incompentent [sic] Afghanistan withdrawal."

Trump then took a shot at McConnell for not intervening to try to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

"If Mitch would have fought for the election, like the Democrats would have if in the same position, we would not be discussing any of the above today, and our Country would be STRONG and PROUD instead of weak and embarrassed," Trump said.

The comments underscored the fissure between Trump and McConnell, as well as the factions of the Republican party they represent.

The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection subpoenaed former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Wednesday, seeking to question an ally of Trump who promoted claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

The committee is demanding information and testimony from Navarro, who they say was involved in efforts to delay Congress' certification of the 2020 election and ultimately change the election results, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee's Democratic chairman, said in a statement.

"Mr. Navarro appears to have information directly relevant to the Select Committee's investigation into the causes of the January 6th attack on the Capitol," Thompson continued. "He hasn't been shy about his role in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and has even discussed the former President's support for those plans."

In a statement Wednesday, Navarro called the committee a "partisan witch hunt" and reiterated his claim of executive privilege.

The committee "should negotiate any waiver of the privilege with the president and his attorneys directly, not through me," Navarro said.

Navarro is the latest person to receive a subpoena from the committee as part of the large-scale investigation it began last summer. The congressional probe has scrutinized Trump family members and allies, members of Congress and even social media groups accused of perpetuating election misinformation and allowing it to spread.

The committee investigating the Capitol attack is not the only group of lawmakers seeking Navarro's compliance.

A House subcommittee set up to investigate the Trump administration's response to covid-19 subpoenaed him in November. He denied the request, citing a "direct order" from the former president to claim executive privilege.

The Jan. 6 select committee, comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans, has subpoenaed close to 100 people so far and interviewed nearly 500.

The committee plans to move into a more public-facing phase of its work in the next few months. Lawmakers will be holding hearings to document to the American public the most detailed and complete look into the individuals and events that led to the Capitol insurrection.

Information for this article was contributed by John Wagner of The Washington Post; and by Farnoush Amiri, Jill Colvin and Ben Fox of The Associated Press.





In this Dec. 31, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)







White House trade adviser Peter Navarro speaks during an interview at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)





