UALR men at South Alabama

WHEN 7 p.m. Central today

WHERE Mitchell Center, Mobile, Ala.

RECORDS UALR 7-13, 2-6 Sun Belt Conference; South Alabama 15-8, 5-5

SERIES South Alabama leads 30-23

TV None

RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Isaiah Palermo, 6-5, Jr. 12.7 4.8

G C.J. White, 6-5, Sr. 6.8 3.9

G Jordan Jefferson, 6-2, Fr. 7.6 1.1

F Nikola Maric, 6-10, Sr. 14.6 6.4

F Kevin Osawe 6-6, Jr. 6.7 4.0

COACH Darrell Walker (49-69 in fourth season at UALR, 95-77 in sixth season overall)

SOUTH ALABAMA

POS NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

F Kayo Goncalves, 6-8, Sr. 7.5 4.1

F Javon Franklin, 6-7, Sr. 11.9 7.4

G Jay Jay Chandler, 6-4, Sr. 16.4 3.7

G Tyrell Jones, 6-1, Jr. 4.6 2.5

G Charles Manning, 6-4, Sr. 16.8 4.1

COACH Richie Riley (69-47 in third season at South Alabama, 104-75 in fifth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR South Alabama

68.9 Points for 73.3

73.5 Points against 64.3

-3.9 Rebound margin -0.3

+1.6 Turnover margin +3.2

41.8 FG pct. 45.8

32.1 3-pt pct. 32.2

74.7 FT pct. 70.2

CHALK TALK This is the third time in four seasons under Darrell Walker that UALR has lost at least four straight conference games. … The Trojans have won in four of their past five trips to Mobile, with their most recent win coming in January 2020. … UALR’s Isaiah Palermo is shooting 78.5% from the free-throw line, good for fourth in the Sun Belt.