Community Briefs 2-11-22: 2022 Synergy grant applications available

2022 Synergy grant applications available

Synergy Forum Inc. is accepting grant applications for their 2022 grant cycle. Registered non-profit organizations: IRS 501(c)(3) public charities, public schools, government agencies, and the hospital in Jefferson County are eligible to apply, according to a news release.

Synergy grants fund projects that benefit residents in Jefferson County in the areas of the arts, education, and social services.

Created in 1985, Synergy Forum is an independent organization of women providing small grants ranging from $500 to $1,500. Synergy's funding comes only from the dues and contributions paid by members. In 2021, Synergy awarded 11 grants totaling $20,450, according to a news release.

Grant applications should be requested by March 15, completed and then submitted on or before April 7.

For an application and details, send an email to synergyforumgrants@gmail.com. Applications will only be accepted by email.

Downtown Development adds members

Pine Bluff Downtown Development (PBDD) recently welcomed three new members: The Strong Company, LEVEL 5 Architecture, and RJ's Sports Grill & Bar, according to the PBDD newsletter.

The Strong Company, 4505 Emmett Sanders Road: Tim DeJarnette is company president. "For over 60 years The Strong Company has provided a total system of engineered products, specialized equipment and complete customer service. The Strong Company continues to be an industry leader in both light-weight insulating concretes and corrosion-resist high strength repair mortars," the newsletter said.

LEVEL 5 Architecture, 326 Holcomb, Ste. 101, Springdale: Melissa Dysart is the project coordinator. "This team is a close-knit firm that is guided by a set of five core values: compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. These values serve as the foundation for which LEVEL 5 builds its relationships with clients and communities," the newsletter said.

RJ's Sports Grill & Bar, 128 Main St.: Rosie Pettigrew is the owner. "RJ's is located in the heart of downtown Pine Bluff at the corner of Second and Main. This building was originally the 'Bank of Pine Bluff.' It is a family-owned restaurant, grill and bar where patrons can enjoy a smoke free environment with great ambiance, stellar customer service and good food. Wednesday nights, beginning at 8 p.m., RJ's will be hosting the Port City Blues Jam. This is also an open mic night for anyone interested in performing blues music," the newsletter said.

Local schools obtain state garden grants

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture recently announced that 88 grants were approved for funding of $37,500 through the Arkansas School Garden Grant Program and the Arkansas Taste Test Grant Program. Recipients included area schools, according to a news release.

The program was established to help schools start or expand gardens on school grounds. The department will award $500 grants to the schools to purchase soil, specialty crop seeds and plants, and gardening equipment.

The department recognized 62 schools as grantees of the Arkansas School Garden Grant Program including local recipients:

Pine Bluff High School, Pine Bluff;

White Hall High School, White Hall;

Drew Central Elementary, Monticello;

Monticello Intermediate School, Monticello;

Monticello Middle School, Monticello.

The department recognized 26 schools as grantees of the Arkansas Taste Test Grant Program including Drew Central Elementary, Monticello.

Details: agriculture.arkansas.gov.

UCA announces area fall 2021 graduates

The University of Central Arkansas at Conway awarded degrees Dec. 10-11 to more than 600 graduates, including the following southeast Arkansas residents:

Griffin Scott Patrick Kight of Redfield; Lyequita Alsup of Pine Bluff; Michelle I. Benson of Redfield; Lauren C. Craine of White Hall; Mikayla Renee Dickson of Dermott; Kamryn McKayla Files of Warren; Joseph W. Harp of White Hall;

Terrence Germaine Henderson of Dumas; Danetra Ingraham of Eudora; Allison Ann Knowles of White Hall; Nicole Corrine Marlar of Wilmar; Chandler Mercer of Rison;

Jaqueline Mondragon of Lake Village; Rohan A. Patel of Pine Bluff; Hannah G. Robinson of White Hall; Jada Dernai Robinson of Pine Bluff; Allison Taylor Ruff of Pine Bluff; and Michael Joseph Turley of Pine Bluff.