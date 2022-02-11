Amazon opens Lowell warehouse, third delivery station in Arkansas

The first Amazon.com Inc. warehouse in Arkansas outside the Little Rock area opened in Lowell on Thursday and will employ 100 people to start.

The last-mile delivery station takes up 60,000 square feet the global retail and technology company has leased in a 100,000-square-foot warehouse at 315 S. Lincoln St. in Lowell.

The facility is the third delivery station in Arkansas. Amazon also operates delivery stations in Little Rock and Maumelle as well as the larger fulfillment centers in Little Rock and North Little Rock. Delivery stations generally are the last stop before packages reach customer porches.

The 24.7-acre property is owned by Rogers Warehouse Development LLC.

Almost $500,000 was spent to adapt part of the warehouse for Amazon's use, according to a building permit obtained for that address.

"Being located in the geographic center of Northwest Arkansas, Lowell is an ideal location for final transportation of Amazon's goods and a reliable source of a highly skilled workforce," Lowell Mayor Chris Moore said in the announcement.