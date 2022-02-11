Another Link star enjoys UA visit





The University of Arkansas fan base and the atmosphere of Walton Arena impressed ESPN 5-star target Omaha Biliew while visiting for the Hogs' victory over Mississippi State on Feb. 5.

"Man, I mean the thing I have to say is everybody against Arkansas," Biliew said. "I mean when you come into that gym, you're not just playing against the players, you're playing against everybody in the stands. The whole arena. That's what I got out of it. Crazy environment down there."

Biliew, 6-8, 200 pounds, of Link Academy in Branson, Mo., has scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Michigan, Memphis, Tennessee, Kansas, Iowa, Iowa State, Illinois, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, TCU and others.

The fans were fully aware of him and his Link Academy teammates, including Hog signee and ESPN 5-star Jordan Walsh, at the game.

"They're crazy down there," said Biliew, who's originally from West Des Moines, Iowa. "I feel like if you're a really good basketball player and you're really close to Arkansas, I think they're going to find out who you are and that's what they did. They show a lot of love to basketball players."

ESPN also rates Biliew the No. 4 power forward and the No. 8 overall prospect in the nation for the 2023 class. Seeing the strong fan support is big for Biliew, he said.

"It's one of the greatest things you can have as a player to have people behind your back and to support you and just to know they're all behind you in everything," Biliew said.

Because he has signed with Arkansas, Walsh was able to be introduced to the boisterous crowd on the big screen during Saturday's game.

"That was crazy just to see him and that's the place he's going to be at next year," Biliew said. "I'm glad he picked his spot and he gets to be at that spot. I just really enjoyed being around his family. They showed great love to him and I just know it's going to be a great spot for him in the future."

Biliew comes across as an engaging, personable and humble young man and Link Academy Coach Rodney Perry, a Fort Smith native, said Biliew is exactly that.

"Very personable, very humble, hard-working guy," Perry said. "Just meeting the kid and seeing the way he carries himself, you wouldn't know he's one of the top 10 players in the country because he doesn't carry himself with any type of ego or attitude like, 'I am one of the top players in the country.' He's always gracious and humble and a servant."

Perry, who was an assistant coach at Oral Roberts, Duquesne, Western Illinois and other schools, said Biliew is an elite defender and tremendous rebounder, who plays with a big time motor.

"He's getting to the point where he can play all over the floor and can guard 1 through 5," said Perry, who also praised Bilew's improved shooting and ball handling. "His versatility is what separates him from most players."

The trip to Fayetteville opened Biliew's eyes.

"It showed me a lot," Biliew said. "It just showed me another great college basketball experience. It's something I feel excited about because that could be my future. Not only am I excited for myself, but I'm really excited for Jordan that he gets to experience all of this and the whole state is going to be behind him. So I'm really proud of that dude and I know he's going to kill it next year."

Biliew said he communicates with Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman and assistant Keith Smart.

"They're all cool dudes," he said. "They showed me the plan for the future and they show a lot of love."

A more in-depth visit to Fayetteville is likely.

"For sure. ... I feel like there's more to Arkansas and I know Arkansas has more to offer," Biliew said. "It's just a matter of time before I go back for the full experience."

Perry said Biliew is very accommodating to young fans. He recalled one kid making off with a pair of shoes courtesy of Biliew during the early part of the season.

"He's always one if a kid wants an autograph or a kid wants a picture, he's always going to be the first to do that for them ," Perry said. "A little kid asked 'Can I have your shoes?' and Omaha took his shoes off and signed them and gave them to the kid."

After hearing Razorback fans asking about him, Biliew wished to say something.

"Tell them Woo Pig Sooie, man," Biliew said.

