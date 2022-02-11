The story of the 10 lepers has always been one of encouragement to stay faithful to the calling which we are called. Sometimes discouragement comes about because of a lack of appreciation and respect from people, organizations or businesses that may have supported us and been a blessing.

In Luke 17:11-19, the story goes that there were 10 lepers cleansed by Jesus but only one returned to say thank you. Looking at the leper who returned gives us the idea that he showed the right appreciation and honor.

Do not withhold good from those to whom it is due, when it is in your power to act. (Proverbs 3:27.) If you have the power to do good, do it as unto the Lord.

This life is full of Red Sea experiences, meaning that we are constantly finding ourselves surrounded by life's troubles. When we face hardships the only thing we can do is call on the name of Jesus Christ. Of course after that we must keep on praising and cheering God on (Go God Go!!!)

The choice to praise God throughout the season of testing takes a strong personal conviction toward the worship of God. The church is one body and should function as sure in the communities.

Remember the story in Acts 2:42-47? There was a pulling together of resources by the church to show the compassion of Christ in serving the people's needs in the communities. Life together is a must for the real body of Christ (Eph. 4:1-8.) Church should have genuine fellowship, a family environment, outreach, and education on biblical principles. Are you the one who will go back to say thanks as the one leper did?

The king's heart is in the hand of the Lord, Like the rivers of water: He turns it wherever He wishes. Every way of a man is right in his own eyes, but the Lord weighs the hearts (Prov. 21:1-2.)

There are moments and times in our lives that we just feel strongly and/or believe that we are right and justified in our actions. Blinded by our own pride, passions and ambitions we enter unto a path in life that will inevitably cause us to fall and bring destruction. Pride says: "I don't need anyone's help, I know it all already. I'm never wrong about anything."

However, Christians should remember the importance of community. Acts 2:44-45 says all the believers were together and had everything in common and sold property and possessions to give to anyone who had need.

Schools and nonprofits collaborate with faith-based organizations as the community way of life changes. Not-for-profit organizations must be committed to excellence that transforms the lives of the people it serves. There is a need for innovative leadership in integrating housing, health care and supportive services, serving seniors of all income levels and families. Are you a part of the 10% or 1 out 10 (as the lepers)?

When it comes to making loans, lenders use a system to scale the creditworthiness of potential borrowers. The system weighs five characteristics of the borrower and conditions of the loan to determine approval or decline. Also, the system is used to estimate the chance of default and if that is the case the business plan needs to be reevaluated.

Is it time to reevaluate your efforts? Stop worrying about what someone else is doing or not doing. There is a thing called personal accountability. It is written "As surely as I live, says the Lord, every knee will bow before me; every tongue will acknowledge God." So then, each of us will give an account of ourselves to God (Rom. 14:11-12 NIV).

"The time is always right to do what is right."-- Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Anthony Armstrong is senior pastor at Unity Christian Fellowship Church at Pine Bluff.

