Area Basketball Roundup

BOYS

Berryville 75, Harrison 74

Harrison built a 45-28 halftime cushion, then held off Berryville enough to claim a 4A-1 Conference win during Wednesday's makeup game in Goblin Arena.

The Goblins -- who were playing their third game in as many days -- led 21-13 after one quarter, then outscored the Bobcats 24-15 in the second quarter for its big lead. Berryville (21-5, 9-2), however, pulled within 58-48 after three quarters and was within striking distance late in the game.

Gatlin James sealed Harrison's win when his two free throws with 8.4 seconds remaining made it a 75-71 game. Kade Davidson hit a 3-pointer to pull Berryville within one, but time expired as the Bobcats had no timeouts remaining.

Abe Glidewell led Harrison with 28 points while Logan Plumlee added 15 and James had 11. Davidson finished with 18 points to lead four Berryville players in double figures, followed by Jake Wilson with 17, Weston Teague with 14 and Nate Allen with 11.

GIRLS

Pea Ridge 46, Gentry 43

Bella Cates had 14 points to lead a trio of Pea Ridge players in double figures as the Lady Blackhawks edged Gentry in a 4A-1 Conference makeup game Thursday in Blackhawk Arena.

The win moves Pea Ridge (16-9, 7-4) into a tie with Gentry (22-4, 7-4) for second place in the league's West Division standings with one game remaining. Pea Ridge travels to Farmington tonight while Gentry goes to Berryville.

The Lady Blackhawks set the tone early with a 14-11 lead after one quarter and a 28-21 halftime cushion. Gentry then pulled within 40-34 after three quarters.

Lauren Wright added 12 points and Leah Telegmeier 11 for Pea Ridge, while Alyssa McCarty led Gentry with 19.

Harrison 62, Berryville 42

Harrison went on a 17-6 run in the third quarter and pulled away from Berryville for a 4A-1 Conference win Wednesday in Goblin Arena.

The Lady Goblins used the outburst to stretch an eight-point halftime lead into a 53-34 cushion to start the fourth quarter.

Reese Ricketts had 21 points and Clare Barger added 17 for Harrison, which will be the East Division's top seed heading into the 4A-1 Conference Tournament, which begins Monday in Pea Ridge. Hannah Youngblood and Taelor Tomlinson led Berryville with 11 points each.